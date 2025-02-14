Submit Release
Minister Nobuhle Nkabane assesses 2025 registration and academic process at Nelson Mandela University, 17 Feb

The Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr. Nobuhle Pamela Nkabane, will visit Nelson Mandela University (NMU) on Monday, 17 February 2025, to assess the institution’s registration process as the 2025 academic year commences. 

The Minister will provide further updates following engagements during the visit.

Time: 09:00
Date: 17 February 2025
Venue: Nelson Mandela University (NMU), North Campus. 

Media is invited to cover the event, for any queries contact: 

Ms Camagwini Mavovana, Media Liaison Officer Cell: 083 400 3206 

OR Mr Fanie Ngoma Director: External Communication and Media Liaison Cell: 083 575 2039

