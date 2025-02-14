Submit Release
Defence on correction of military ranks and form of address of SANDF soldier

Correction of military ranks and form of address of the SANDF soldier

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) wishes to correct the rank and form of address for Lance Corporal Peter Jacobus Strydom, who tragically lost his life in the emocratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). 

In previous communications, Lance Corporal Strydom was mistakenly referred to as a Private. 

We deeply regret this error and extend our sincerest apologies to his family, friends, and comrades.

Lance Corporal Strydom was promoted in the mission area in the DRC, and his promotion was captured in the system but was not yet known at the time of writing. We are committed to ensuring that his memory is preserved with the utmost respect and accuracy.

We thank you for your understanding and support during this time of mourning.

Enquiries: Rear Admiral (Junior Grade) Prince Tshabalala 

(Director Defence Corporate Communication

