Global Nursing Resource Allocation Market Insights 2025: Key Trends, Market Size, And Growth Forecast

The Business Research Company's Nursing Resource Allocation Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ --

What is the future of the nursing resource allocation market?

The nursing resource allocation market size has been showing rapid growth in recent years. According to recent reports, it is set to grow from $1.95 billion in 2024 to $2.16 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.7%. This impressive growth could be attributed to a few key factors, such as a rise in patient acuity, the prevalence of chronic illnesses, considerable growth in the aging population, increased use of electronic health records, and a sharp surge of nurse-to-patient ratios.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=20583&type=smp

What are the main drivers for the nursing resource allocation market's projected growth?

In the coming years, the nursing resource allocation market size is expected to witness even more accelerated growth. It is predicted to reach $3.21 billion in 2029, at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.3%. Several factors anticipated to propel this growth are significant improvements in healthcare policy, an irresistible surge in community health needs assessments, the adoption of evidence-based practice, considerable development in nursing leadership initiatives, and an increasing need for patient education. Also, major trends forecasted in the period include the increased usage of artificial intelligence, the growth of telehealth services, a rising focus on patient-centered care, the integration of data analytics, and advancements in electronic health records.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nursing-resource-allocation-global-market-report

Which leading organisations are shaping the nursing resource allocation market?

Key players operating in the nursing resource allocation market include HealthTrust, Siemens Healthineers AG, AMN Healthcare Services Inc., UKG Inc., Infor Inc., Cross Country Healthcare, Maxim Healthcare Services, CHG Healthcare Services Inc., Ascom Holding AG, symplr, HealthStream Inc., WorkForce Software LLC, QGenda LLC, ShiftMed LLC, Petal Solutions Inc., OnShift Inc., Deputec Pty Ltd., Smartlinx LLC, Intrigma Inc., Connecteam Inc., ShiftCare, Shiftboard Inc., ShiftHound Inc., and Polaris AI Inc. These businesses play a considerable role in shaping the growth trajectory of the nursing resource allocation market.

What emerging trends are we seeing in the nursing resource allocation market?

Major companies in the nursing resource allocation market are now developing new solutions for nurse and staff workforce management to optimize scheduling and improve staff utilization. Increasing numbers of healthcare organizations are adopting these systems and tools designed to streamline the scheduling, allocation, and management of their nursing and healthcare staff. For instance, QGenda LLC, a US-based software company, launched a mobile-first solution known as QGenda nurse and staff workforce management in December 2022. This solution, designed to address the unique needs of healthcare organizations in managing their nursing workforce, allows the creation and management of flexible schedules tailored to nurses and staff's needs, ensuring appropriate coverage based on patient care requirements.

How is the nursing resource allocation market segmented?

The nursing resource allocation market can be broadly segmented into-

1 By Product Type: Software, Services

2 By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud-Based

3 By Application: Emergency Departments, Perioperative Services, Inpatient Care Management, Workflow Automation

4 By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Care Centers, Nursing Homes, Other End-Users

Subsegment details include:

1 By Software: Nurse Staffing Software, Workforce Management Software, Scheduling and Shift Management Software, Nurse Call System Software, Clinical Workflow Management Software, Patient Flow Management Software, AI-Based Resource Allocation Software

2 By Services: Consulting Services, Implementation Services, Training and Support Services, Managed Services, Data Analytics and Reporting Services

What are the regional insights?

North America held the largest market share in 2024. However, moving forward, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Home Health Care And Residential Nursing Care Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/home-health-care-and-residential-nursing-care-services-global-market-report

Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/greenhouse-nursery-and-flowers-global-market-report

Nurse Call System Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nurse-call-system-global-market-report

Uncover comprehensive and data-rich research and insights with The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, we offer a rich repository of unique insights from industry leaders and an optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, ensuring you have the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.