Air Fryer Market Size to Reach $1,958.49 Million by 2034, Driven by 7.4% CAGR

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Our air fryer market report has been prepared using advanced methodologies and research techniques to help businesses make strategic business decisions.The most recent research study by Polaris Market Research reveals that the air fryer market is anticipated to flourish at a stable rate. With a projected CAGR of 7.4%, the market was valued at USD 963.38 million in 2024. It is ready to grow to USD 1,958.49 million by 2034.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:An air fryer is a convection oven and a countertop instrument or an element structured into an oven or range that permits one to cook crispy golden fried food without utilizing a pot or pan with oil. It operates by spreading hot air speedily throughout its interior.As same as a convection oven, there is a fan that spreads hot air, covering food in a pierced tray or basket. As all the surface area of the food is subjected to hot air food becomes crispy everywhere without hot oil being used at all. The growing prominence of lifestyle-connected illnesses such as obesity and diabetes push the air fryer market demand.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐢𝐫 𝐅𝐫𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:• Koninklijke Philips N.V.• Tefal• Cuisinart• Instant Brands Inc.• SharkNinja Operating LLC• Cosori• Breville Pty Limited.• Dash (StoreBound LLC)• Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.• GoWISE USA Services• Chefman• Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc.• Bella (Sensio Inc.)• Kalorik.com.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:• Healthy Option: Air fryers are a healthier option to conventional deep frying, utilizing the least oil, thus decreasing calorie and fat consumption. Further, the ease and ingenuity of air fryers, which can grill, bake, roast, and steam, have attracted consumers looking for productive cooking solutions, boosting the demand for air fryer market growth.• Rising Obesity: Air fryers utilize little or no oil causing the food to be less in calories and fat. As per the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), roughly 42% of American grown-ups were considered obese as of 2020, which is adding to the growing demand for healthier cooking apparatuses.• Technological Progressions: The growing acquisition of digital kitchen devices and smart home technologies is notably advancing market augmentation. Contemporary air fryers now combine progressive elements such as app regulation, preset cooking operations, and voice command potential, improving ease and accuracy in meal devising.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:• The air fryer market segmentation is based on product type, application, distribution channel, and region.• By application analysis, the residential segment held the largest market share. This is due to the growing acquisition of small kitchen instruments for home usage.• By product analysis, the digital air fryer segment is poised to register a significant CAGR. This is due to progressions in smart home automation, smart kitchen technology, and the growing reach of IoT gadgets in homes.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐮𝐛-𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐢𝐫 𝐟𝐫𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞, 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜, 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 & 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚.• North America: North America accounted for the largest market share. This is primarily because of the entrenched foundation of health-aware consumers and high disposable income.• Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034. The region's growing urbanization and augmenting middle-class population fuel the regional market expansion.

𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:
Which region dominated the air fryer market in 2024?
North America dominated the air fryer market in 2024.

Which application segment dominated the air fryer market in 2024?
The residential segment dominated the air fryer market in 2024.

What is the forecast period of the market?
The forecast period of the market is 2025-2034.

What is the regional scope of the market?
The market covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America Middle East, and Africa. 