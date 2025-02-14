Squash Drinks Market projected to achieve a CAGR of 3.67% to reach US$1.293 billion by 2030

Squash Drinks Market

The squash drinks market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.67% from US$1.080 billion in 2025 to US$1.293 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the Squash Drinks Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.67% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$1.293 billion by 2030.The new trend in the squash drinks market is eco-friendly packaging to attract environmentally conscious consumers. In June 2023, Robinsons launched trials of super-strength squash in a new packaging concept, made with 89% plant-based materials. It is offered 60 servings per 500ml, with 85% less plastic per serving than the Robinsons-liter Double Concentrate bottle. With the higher squash concentration compared to its single or double concentrate drinks, the carton is the equivalent of three single concentrate bottles resulting in significantly less packaging per serve. Robinsons Ecopack is one element of Britvic’s positive packaging strategy.Moreover, technological innovations create new flavors, textures, and formulations significantly driving the market. Following this, Fruit Shoot (Britvic plc) entered the squash category with two flavors, Berry Galaxy (Strawberry and Blueberry) and Tropical Jungle (Orange and Mango) in June 2024. Fruit Shoot’s latest product means retailers can offer parents a refreshing alternative to other soft drinks Besides, the Carlsberg Group announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Carlsberg UK Holdings Limited completed the acquisition of the leading international soft drinks business Britvic plc to create a single integrated beverage company in the UK in July 2024. The combined business would be called Carlsberg Britvic. With this acquisition, Carlsberg strengthened its relationship with PepsiCo, becoming its largest bottling partner in Europe.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-squash-drinks-market By distribution channel, the squash drinks market is segmented into two major categories, online and offline. The online segment is expected to grow significantly, by strong marketing campaigns and the expansion of online shopping. The focused digital marketing campaigns highlight health benefits, taste, and convenience that can drive consumer interest. The offline segment is further segmented into hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, and others. The offline segment plays a crucial role in the market penetration.By base, the squash drinks market is segmented into citrus fruits, berries, tropical and exotic fruits, and mixed fruits. The top importers of citrus fruit, fresh or dried in 2023 are Germany with 5,779,730 kg, the Netherlands with 3,655,570 kg, the European Union with 2,906,010 kg, France with 2,733,550 kg, and Hungary with 4,675,820 kg.Based on geography, the North American region of the Squash Drinks Market is growing significantly propelled by growing interest in unique and exotic flavors, and the presence of online sales platforms makes squash drinks more accessible to a wider audience. In 2023, the top importers of Raspberries, blackberries, mulberries, and logan are the United States with 245,325,000 Kg imports and Canada with 42,338,000 Kg imports. Further, the United States is one of the top exporters of apples with 730,115,000 Kg in 2023. Further, competition among brands drives innovation, quality improvement, and competitive pricing in the regional growth of the squash drinks market.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the squash drinks market that have been covered are Nichols plc, Unilever plc, Carlsberg Breweries A/S (Tuborg Squash), The Coca-Cola Company, Britvic PLC. (Robinsons), Tovali Limited (Tovali), Suntory Group (Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd.), Harboe’s Brewery (Harboe Squash Light), Sunquick, Hamdard, Tovali Limited, J Sainsbury plc., Jadli Foods (India) Pvt. Ltd., Apollo Fruit Products, and SHS Drinks (SHS Group).The market analytics report segments the squash drinks market as follows:• By Natureo Regularo Blended• By Producto Added Sugaro No Added Sugar• By Baseo Citrus Fruitso Berrieso Tropical and Exotic Fruitso Mixed Fruits• By Distribution Channelo Offline• Hypermarkets/Supermarkets• Convenience Stores• Otherso Online• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo Germanyo Franceo United Kingdomo Spaino Italyo Others• Middle East and Africao UAEo Saudi Arabiao Israelo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao Indonesiao Thailando Taiwano OthersCompanies Profiled:• Nichols plc• Unilever plc• Carlsberg Breweries A/S (Tuborg Squash)• The Coca-Cola Company• Britvic PLC. (Robinsons)• Tovali Limited (Tovali)• Suntory Group (Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd.)• Harboe’s Brewery (Harboe Squash Light)• Sunquick• Hamdard• Tovali Limited• J Sainsbury plc.• Jadli Foods (India) Pvt. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

