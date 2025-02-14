Cross-Linked Polyethylene (XLPE) Market anticipated to reach US$10.792 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.25%

Cross-Linked Polyethylene XLPE Market

The Cross-linked Polyethylene (XLPE) market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.25% from US$8.357 billion in 2025 to US$10.792 billion in 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the Cross-linked Polyethylene (XLPE) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.25% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$10.792 billion by 2030.The related advantage of cross-linked polyethylene is driving demand as it can be made into low-voltage, medium-voltage, and high-voltage power cables for electrical insulation properties. Further, growing investments in wind, solar, and hydropower projects, require XLPE-insulated cables for power transmission. Besides, urbanization and electrification in developing countries drive demand for XLPE cables. The advantages of XLPE pipe also included no risk of corrosion, lightweight, high wear resistance, and durability during practical use.Several projects implementing the use of cross-linked polyethylene created the fuelling demand in the infrastructure and construction sector. In August 2024, Sumitomo Electric completed the Greenlink Interconnector Project. This achievement involved the installation of high-voltage direct-current and fiber optic cables for its client, Greenlink Interconnector Ltd. The Greenlink Interconnector Project employed innovative and environmentally friendly HVDC cross-linked polyethylene (XLPE) cables for submarine and underground electricity interconnection, linking the existing electricity grids in Ireland and the United Kingdom. This showcased its expertise in cable manufacturing and installation.Further, the Borouge 3 XLPE project in the UAE involved constructing a cross-linked polyethylene (XLPE) production facility at the Borouge Petrochemical Complex. The production facility is approximately 250km west of Abu Dhabi, along with the QC laboratory. The plant produces XLPE by adding additives and dicumyl peroxide to low-density polyethylene (LDPE) feedstock.Moreover, there has been a growing effort the recycle and offer circular waste in the industry. In November 2024, Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. announced its entry into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with GF Building Flow Solutions Americas, a provider of sustainable building solutions and a global provider of Uponor-branded products. This MOU marked an important step as the two companies explored collaboration aimed at enhancing GF’s efforts to convert Uponor crosslinked polyethylene (PEX) production waste into valuable raw materials.Aduro is used to transform lower-value feedstocks, like waste plastics, heavy bitumen, and renewable oils, into resources. The engagement between Aduro and GF demonstrates chemical recycling through Aduro’s proprietary Hydrochemolytic Technology (HCT). This partnership can convert cross-linked polyethylene production waste sustainably and cost-effectively.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/cross-linked-polyethylene-xlpe-market By end-user industry, the cross-linked polyethylene market is segmented into packaging , construction, automotive, electrical and electronics, medical, and others. Automotive will witness the increased demand worldwide. According to the OICA (International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers), passenger car sales were 65,272,367, and commercial vehicle sales were 27,452,301 in 2023. This was a significant rise from the previous year. The cross-linked polyethylene finds application in automobiles propelled by its properties like electrical insulation, durability, and resistance.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region of the Cross-linked Polyethylene market is growing significantly. In 2023, the top importers of polyethylene having a specific gravity of more than 0.94, were China with US$5,210.862 million in value and 5,172,770,000 Kg in quantity, and India imported US$2,168.757 million with 2,044,110,000 Kg in quantity. This increasing demand is propelled by several industries like packaging, construction, automotive, and medical devices.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the Cross-linked Polyethylene market that have been covered are Kamaksha Thermocol, ATPolymer, Polyrocks Chemical Co., Ltd., Armacell, Avient, Borealis, Dow Inc., LyondellBasell Industries, and SACO AEI Polymers.The market analytics report segments the Cross-linked Polyethylene market as follows:• By Typeo High-density Polyethylene (HDPE)o Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE)o Others• By End-User Industryo Packagingo Constructiono Automotiveo Electrical and Electronicso Medicalo Others• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Rest of South America• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Spaino Rest of Europe• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Rest of the Middle East and Africa• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao Taiwano Thailando Indonesiao Rest of Asia-PacificCompanies Profiled:• Kamaksha Thermocol• ATPolymer• Polyrocks Chemical Co., Ltd.• Armacell• Avient• Borealis• Dow Inc.• LyondellBasell Industries• SACO AEI PolymersReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital InvestmentDecisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countriesCompany Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Extruded Low Density Polyethylene Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/extruded-low-density-polyethylene-market • Ldpe Lldpe Sealant Web Films Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/ldpe-lldpe-sealant-web-films-market • Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resins Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/polyethylene-terephthalate-pet-resins-market • Polyethylene (PE) Extrusion Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/polyethylene-extrusion-market • Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/metallocene-polyethylene-mpe-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. 