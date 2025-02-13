Senate Bill 238 Printer's Number 192
PENNSYLVANIA, February 13 - continued in the manner now or hereafter provided for the
renewal of judgments, or as may be provided in the act of April
9, 1929 (P.L.343, No.176), known as "The Fiscal Code."
Section 1113-C. Refunds.--(a) Whenever the amount due upon
assessment or review is less than the amount paid to the
department on account thereof, the department shall enter a
credit in the amount of such difference to the account of the
person who paid the tax.
(b) Where there has been no assessment of unpaid tax, the
department shall have the power, and its duty shall be, to hear
and decide any application for refund and, upon the allowance of
such application, to enter a credit in the amount of the
overpayment to the account of the person who paid the tax. Such
application must be filed under Article XXVII.
Section 1114-C. Sharing Information.--Notwithstanding the
provisions of any other act, the department may divulge to the
proper officer of a political subdivision imposing a local real
estate transfer tax, or the authorized representative of that
officer, information gained pursuant to the department's
administration or collection respecting the collection of realty
transfer tax under this article.]
Section 2. Sections 1101-D, 1102-D, 1103-D(a) and 1110-D(b)
(1) and (d) of the act are amended to read:
Section 1101-D. Imposition.--The duly constituted
authorities of the following political subdivisions--cities of
the second class, cities of the second class A, cities of the
third class, boroughs, incorporated towns, townships of the
first class, townships of the second class, school districts of
the first class A, school districts of the second class, school
districts of the third class and school districts of the fourth
20250SB0238PN0192 - 26 -
