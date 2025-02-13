Senate Resolution 25 Printer's Number 191
PENNSYLVANIA, February 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 191
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
25
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY CULVER, L. WILLIAMS, MARTIN, FONTANA, PENNYCUICK,
BROWN, ROTHMAN, TARTAGLIONE, SCHWANK, GEBHARD, BROOKS,
COMITTA, ARGALL, SAVAL, DUSH, J. WARD, STEFANO, KEARNEY,
HUTCHINSON, FARRY, COSTA, KANE, CAPPELLETTI, PHILLIPS-HILL
AND HAYWOOD, FEBRUARY 13, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, FEBRUARY 13, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Designating the month of February 2025 as "Career and Technical
Education Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, The observance of "Career and Technical Education
Month" serves to increase public understanding and appreciation
of the value of career and technical education; and
WHEREAS, Approximately 68,576 students, representing 12% of
9th through 12th grade students in this Commonwealth, are
enrolled in career and technical education programs, including
both career and technical centers and high school-based
programs; and
WHEREAS, Career and technical education serves the needs of
business and industry by delivering programs which meet national
skill standards and offer recognized credentials; and
WHEREAS, All residents can benefit from quality, affordable
and accessible career and technical education; and
WHEREAS, Career and technical education in this Commonwealth
