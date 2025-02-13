Senate Resolution 25 Printer's Number 191

PENNSYLVANIA, February 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 191

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

25

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY CULVER, L. WILLIAMS, MARTIN, FONTANA, PENNYCUICK,

BROWN, ROTHMAN, TARTAGLIONE, SCHWANK, GEBHARD, BROOKS,

COMITTA, ARGALL, SAVAL, DUSH, J. WARD, STEFANO, KEARNEY,

HUTCHINSON, FARRY, COSTA, KANE, CAPPELLETTI, PHILLIPS-HILL

AND HAYWOOD, FEBRUARY 13, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, FEBRUARY 13, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Designating the month of February 2025 as "Career and Technical

Education Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, The observance of "Career and Technical Education

Month" serves to increase public understanding and appreciation

of the value of career and technical education; and

WHEREAS, Approximately 68,576 students, representing 12% of

9th through 12th grade students in this Commonwealth, are

enrolled in career and technical education programs, including

both career and technical centers and high school-based

programs; and

WHEREAS, Career and technical education serves the needs of

business and industry by delivering programs which meet national

skill standards and offer recognized credentials; and

WHEREAS, All residents can benefit from quality, affordable

and accessible career and technical education; and

WHEREAS, Career and technical education in this Commonwealth

