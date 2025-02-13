Senate Bill 246 Printer's Number 199
PENNSYLVANIA, February 13 - governing body relating to weapons.
(b) The following shall apply:
(1) Unless the circumstances of the incident necessitate
otherwise, the notification shall be made in accordance with the
following:
(i) The notification required under subsection (a) shall be
made within twenty-four (24) hours of the incident.
(ii) The notification shall be made using a method of
communication likely to reach parents and guardians and school
employes.
(2) Except as provided in paragraph (3), if an incident
involving the possession of a weapon occurs at a school
building, the school entity may limit notification to parents
and guardians of students enrolled in or attending, or school
employes assigned to, the school building where the incident
occurred.
(3) If the school building at which the incident occurs
shares a campus with other school buildings, the school entity
shall make notification to parents and guardians of students
enrolled in or attending, or school employes assigned to, any
building situated on the shared campus.
(4) If an incident involving the possession of a weapon
occurs at a school-sponsored activity or on a public conveyance
providing transportation to or from a school or school-sponsored
activity, the following shall apply:
(i) The school entity shall ensure that the notification
required under this section reaches the appropriate population
of parents and guardians and school employes.
(ii) A notification is not required if the incident is not
directly related to the school-sponsored activity or the
