Senate Bill 246 Printer's Number 199

PENNSYLVANIA, February 13

(b) The following shall apply:

(1) Unless the circumstances of the incident necessitate

otherwise, the notification shall be made in accordance with the

following:

(i) The notification required under subsection (a) shall be

made within twenty-four (24) hours of the incident.

(ii) The notification shall be made using a method of

communication likely to reach parents and guardians and school

employes.

(2) Except as provided in paragraph (3), if an incident

involving the possession of a weapon occurs at a school

building, the school entity may limit notification to parents

and guardians of students enrolled in or attending, or school

employes assigned to, the school building where the incident

occurred.

(3) If the school building at which the incident occurs

shares a campus with other school buildings, the school entity

shall make notification to parents and guardians of students

enrolled in or attending, or school employes assigned to, any

building situated on the shared campus.

(4) If an incident involving the possession of a weapon

occurs at a school-sponsored activity or on a public conveyance

providing transportation to or from a school or school-sponsored

activity, the following shall apply:

(i) The school entity shall ensure that the notification

required under this section reaches the appropriate population

of parents and guardians and school employes.

(ii) A notification is not required if the incident is not

directly related to the school-sponsored activity or the

20250SB0246PN0199 - 2 -

