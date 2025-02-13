Senate Bill 253 Printer's Number 204
PENNSYLVANIA, February 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 204
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
253
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, FONTANA, SCHWANK, CULVER, PENNYCUICK,
BOSCOLA, COSTA AND VOGEL, FEBRUARY 13, 2025
REFERRED TO FINANCE, FEBRUARY 13, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An
act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying
and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing
taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,
collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing
for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and
imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain
employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations
and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and
penalties," in personal income tax, further providing for
income taxes imposed by other states.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 314 of the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6,
No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, is amended to read:
Section 314. Income Taxes Imposed by Other States.--(a) A
resident taxpayer before allowance of any credit under section
312 shall be allowed a credit against the tax otherwise due
under this article for the amount of any income tax, wage tax or
tax on or measured by gross or net earned or unearned income
imposed on him or on a Pennsylvania S corporation, limited
liability company or partnership in which he is a direct or
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
