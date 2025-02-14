IIP IIP IIP

DELHI, INDIA, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Indian Institute of Packaging ( IIP ) is pleased to announce Ukhi as an official sponsor of the 5th International Summit for Packaging Industry ( ISPI 2025). Ukhi joins other esteemed sponsors, including ITC, Uflex, and Ajanta Bottles, in supporting this premier event for the packaging industry.ISPI is a leading global platform for industry professionals to connect, share knowledge, and explore the latest trends and innovations in packaging. The 5th edition of ISPI promises to be a significant event, building on the success of previous summits. ISPI 2025 will focus on sustainable packaging, advancements in packaging technology."We are delighted to welcome Ukhi as a sponsor of ISPI 2025," said Prof. (Dr.) Tanweer Alam, Director at INDIAN INSTITUTE OF PACKAGING, Delhi. "Their commitment to advancement of sustainable packaging from agri waste aligns perfectly with the values of ISPI and the IIP. We look forward to a successful partnership that will benefit the entire packaging industry."Ukhi is a leading provider of biopolymer granules from lingo cellulosic agri waste for disrupting the flexible packaging industry. With a strong focus on technology and innovation, Ukhi is committed to providing innovative and sustainable packaging solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses and consumers."We are honoured to be a sponsor of ISPI 2025," said Sundeep Kr Tyagi COO & Co-Founder and Title of Ukhi r. "This summit provides a valuable opportunity for us to connect with industry leaders, share our expertise, and contribute to the advancement of the packaging industry.ISPI 2025 is supported by its official sponsors, including Ukhi, ITC, Uflex, and Ajanta Bottles, as well as its media partners, Springer and PrintWeek.About IIPThe Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP) is an autonomous body established under the Societies Registration Act, 1860 by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry (MoCI), Government of India, in association with leading packaging and allied industries. 1 IIP is dedicated to promoting excellence in packaging through education, research, and innovation.

