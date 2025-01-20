Ukhi Signs Landmark MoU with Indian Institute of Packaging

FARIDABAD, INDIA, January 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ukhi , a pioneering organization dedicated to sustainable and innovative solutions, has entered into a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP), a premier institute in the field of packaging technology. This milestone agreement was signed on January 20, 2025, by Shri R K Mishra, IRS, Director of IIP, and Vishal Vivek, CEO & Co-Founder of Ukhi.The event was graced by Chief Guest Hon’ble Prof. Tankeshwar Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Haryana (CUH), and Dr. Tanweer Alam, Additional Director & Regional Officer, IIP Delhi. The event also saw the inauguration of the Advanced Sustainable Packaging Laboratory by M/s Ajanta Glass Ltd. The founding team of Ukhi, including Sundeep Kr Tyagi, COO & Co-Founder, and Priyanka Chauhan, CGM & Co-Founder, were also present to mark this significant occasion.The MoU aims to foster collaboration between Ukhi and IIP in advancing sustainable packaging solutions, promoting eco-friendly practices, and driving innovation in packaging design and technology. This partnership underscores a shared commitment to environmental sustainability and the development of cutting-edge packaging solutions tailored to the needs of modern businesses and consumers.Speaking on the occasion, Shri R K Mishra emphasized the importance of this collaboration: “The Indian Institute of Packaging is thrilled to partner with Ukhi. Together, we aim to revolutionize the packaging industry by focusing on sustainability, innovation, and education. This MoU is a significant step toward achieving our vision of creating a greener and more efficient packaging ecosystem.”Vishal Vivek, CEO & Co-Founder of Ukhi, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership: “At Ukhi, we believe in creating a sustainable future through innovation. This collaboration with IIP will enable us to combine our expertise with their technical excellence to develop packaging solutions that not only meet industry standards but also contribute to environmental conservation. We are excited about the potential this partnership holds.”Under this agreement, Ukhi and IIP will work together on:Research and development of sustainable packaging materials and technologies.Training and capacity-building programs for industry professionals.Promoting awareness about eco-friendly packaging solutions.Joint initiatives to address packaging waste and enhance recyclability.This partnership is expected to have a far-reaching impact on the packaging industry by setting new benchmarks in sustainability and innovation. Both organizations are committed to leveraging their strengths to drive positive change and contribute to India’s sustainability goals.

