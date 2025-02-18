Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California Announces New Initiative THE ART OF COLLABORATION and Partners with Acclaimed Artist Olivia Steele to Bring Public Displays of Awareness to Los Angeles

Public Display of Awareness | Photo by Collin Bliss

The First of Many Collaborations in a New Series ‘The Art Of…Presented by Christie’s’ Focused on Spotlighting Emerging Talent in Local Communities

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- If you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it. Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California is thrilled to announce THE ART OF COLLABORATION with globally renowned light artist Olivia Steele. The new partnership will bring Steele’s thought-provoking Public Display of Awareness series to the streets of Los Angeles, using art as a catalyst to inspire reflection and enable healing during a time of rebuilding and renewal.This partnership not only highlights the transformative potential of communal art projects and collaboration, but is also the first in a brand new series THE ART OF… presented by Christie’s, a new initiative dedicated to supporting and highlighting local talent through impactful social endeavors.The installation locations will span key neighborhoods in Los Angeles including the Palisades, Malibu, Altadena, Brentwood, Venice, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, and Hollywood ensuring widespread visibility throughout the city.You Post. We Pledge.For every photo taken and tagged with @christiessocal.re @steeleism or @publicdisplayofawareness Christie’s will donate to one of two charities, the LA Artist Fund to support artists affected by the fires through the Getty Foundation, or the YARI Foundation, a Pacific Palisades High School youth-run dog rescue that empowers high school students to rescue displaced dogs throughout Los Angeles in partnership with the largest dog charities. The YARI foundation has remained committed to their mission through this tragedy, even as many of their own team members were directly impacted– demonstrating true heroism. In addition, each sign has a QR code on the back, for Angelenos to scan and donate in the moment to the charities.“Olivia’s art catches you off guard in a powerful way that leaves an imprint and makes you think,” said Aaron Kirman, CEO and Founder of Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California. “I have one of her neon Caged “Ego” pieces in my office and it always prompts a conversation on Zoom calls, so I’ve been a fan of her work for years. This collaboration is our way of lifting the spirits of Angelenos and encouraging the mental health awareness needed to rebuild lives and our city.”“This isn't just art—it's impact. I believe art can disrupt the ordinary and create profound moments of awareness,” said Olivia Steele. “Los Angeles is a city of resilience and reinvention, and I hope these installations can serve as beacons of light for Angelenos who are navigating their own journeys. It's a powerful reminder that your thoughts alone have the power to turn the darkness into light...Perspective is everything. And if you were waiting for a sign...this is it."Public Displays of Awareness: A Universal Connection -Launched in 2012, Steele’s Public Displays of Awareness reimagines industrial road signs as vessels for unconventional yet profound messages. From Tulum to Bali, her work has captivated global audiences by placing simple,powerful affirmations in public spaces. These “signs of hope” are intended to disrupt the mundane, spark moments of introspection, and inspire mental reframing in the most unexpected settings.During a time when one in five adults is experiencing a mental illness and youth depression rates are skyrocketing, art exposure has proven to be a powerful tool for lowering cortisol, boosting dopamine, and fostering a sense of connection—all critical elements in combating stress, anxiety, and depression.With a deep passion for holistic wellness and social impact through community, Patrick Reynoso, a creative entrepreneur, has come on as PDA’s Social Impact Liaison to propel the project’s mission through strategic partnerships with local officials and private organizations. Fueled by a shared understanding that “PDA” art is a catalyst for deepening connection and inspiring change, the team is committed to amplifying Steele’s messages through impactful social installations worldwide.Expanding the Art of Impact in Real Estate -This initiative is part of Christie’s ongoing commitment to integrating art and culture into the fabric of the communities it serves. As Los Angeles continues to recover and rebuild, Christie’s aims to uplift the city’s residents by fostering dialogue around mental health and the power of art to inspire collective healing and transformation.Availability and Contact Information -The Public Display of Awareness installations will be live across Los Angeles beginning Wednesday, January 28th. The PDAs can be found in the Los Angeles neighborhoods of Altadena, Brentwood, Venice, Santa Monica, Malibu Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, and Hollywood.To learn more about the project or explore upcoming collaborations with Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California, visit the websites below:OLIVIA STEELE - www.oliviasteele.com/portfolio/roadsigns/ PUBLIC DISPLAY OF AWARENESS - www.instagram.com/publicdisplayofawareness?igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ%3D%3D CHRISTIE’S INTERNATIONAL REAL ESTATE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA - www.christiesresocal.com/ CHARITIES:LA ARTIST FUND - www.getty.edu/about/development/LAArtsReliefFund2025.html YARI - www.theyari.org/what-we-do About Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California:Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California is a leader in luxury property marketing, connecting discerning buyers and sellers with bespoke real estate services. With a commitment to community engagement and cultural enrichment, the firm integrates art, design, and innovation to shape the future of the real estate industry.About Olivia Steele:Olivia Steele is a globally recognized light artist known for her thought-provoking neon installations that challenge conventional perspectives. Her work has been featured in exhibitions and public installations worldwide, offering profound moments of reflection through the interplay of light, language, and context.About The Art Of…Presented by Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California:The Art Of…Presented by Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California is a brand new initiative focused on spotlighting emerging artists and highlighting their work through impactful social endeavors. Inspired by their Christie’s Auction House roots, Christie’s Real Estate will collaborate with a new artist and will help them present their art in an innovative way to the community while sparking conversation and spreading joy.

