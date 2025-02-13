DPH Encourages the Gift of Heart and Lung Health: Quit Smoking this Valentine’s Day

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Feb. 3, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. — This Valentine’s Day, the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) encourages South Carolinians to show love for their heart and lungs by quitting smoking and vaping.

“Quitting smoking and/or vaping is the single best thing you can do to prevent heart and lung disease,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, DPH director. “Finding quit support options that give you motivation and meaningful support can make the difference between staying addicted to nicotine and living a healthy, tobacco-free life. It also reduces potential exposure to our loved ones and allows us to spend more quality time with those we care about.”

Using commercial tobacco products that contain nicotine such as cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes/vapes puts additional stress on your heart and lungs. Nicotine increases your heart rate and raises your blood pressure, putting more strain on your heart and increasing the risk of a heart attack. Smoking and vaping also weaken and damage lungs, which decreases your body’s ability to receive oxygen and also make your lungs more susceptible to severe disease from respiratory viruses and bacteria. Smoking tobacco also significantly increases the risk of lung cancer.

Quitting tobacco improves mental health, strengthens the immune system and protects against chronic diseases, especially heart disease, type 2 diabetes and multiple types of cancer. Research shows that people who quit tobacco report reduced feelings of depression, anxiety and stress, especially among youth and young adults who stop vaping.

Quitting is also associated with overall improved mood and quality of life. Just 20 minutes after quitting, heart rate and blood pressure begin to improve and lung inflammation decreases.

“Especially on Valentine’s Day, quitting tobacco use can also be a great gift for your Valentine,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DPH Chief Medical Officer. “Quitting tobacco use today, means more years to come with your loved ones. Just two weeks after quitting, the function of your heart, lungs, and circulation improve. Within 1-2 years of quitting, your risk of a heart attack significantly decreases.”

The SC Tobacco Quitline (1-800-QUIT-NOW) provides free, 24/7 quit support to residents of South Carolina, regardless of health insurance coverage. Callers can receive personalized quit plans, access to text and web-based support, printed guides and free nicotine replacement therapy such as patches, gum and lozenges (if eligible). Services are available in multiple languages and extra support is available for people with mental and/or behavioral health conditions and people who are pregnant.

To learn more about the SC Tobacco Quitline and available resources, visit quitnowsc.org. For more information on preventing heart disease, visit DPH’s heart disease webpage.

###