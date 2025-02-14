the EU suspended the agreement on minerals with Rwanda and put an end to other European aid given to the government of Kigali.

HUNTERSVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The European Parliament has taken a strong stance against the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Sustainable Raw Materials Value Chains between the European Union (EU) and Rwanda. In a recent session, MEPs sided with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) government's accusations that Rwanda has been supporting M23 rebels to destabilize the Eastern Congo and gain access to critical minerals.The EU-Rwanda MoU, which was signed in December 2020, aims to promote sustainable and responsible sourcing of raw materials, including minerals, from Rwanda. However, MEPs have raised concerns that the agreement could potentially support the exploitation of natural resources in the DRC, fueling conflict and human rights abuses.In light of these concerns, MEPs have urged the European Commission and the Council to suspend the MoU until Rwanda can prove that it has ceased its interference in the DRC. They also called for a thorough investigation into the allegations against Rwanda and for the EU to take a stronger stance against countries that support armed groups in the region.The EU Parliament's condemnation of the MoU has sparked a debate on the EU's role in promoting responsible sourcing of raw materials and its commitment to human rights and conflict prevention. The EU has been a strong advocate for sustainable development and human rights, and this recent development highlights the importance of ensuring that all parties involved in the sourcing of raw materials uphold these values.The EU Parliament's decision to condemn the MoU and call for its suspension is a victory for human rights campaigners a promotion of responsible and sustainable sourcing of raw materials that will contribute to work towards a more transparent and ethical supply chain. Despite the EU country members on the decision, the issue will now be considered at the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting on 24 February.

