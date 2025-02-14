Submit Release
Ukrainian Women’s Defiance Amid Ongoing Atrocities Spotlighted in Powerful Video

Ukrainian child gymnastics star Oleksandra Paskal competes despite losing leg.

Injured children in Ukraine play on swings

20,000 Ukrainian children have been kidnapped to Russia from their homes.

How many children have to lose arms and legs? How many mothers and grandmothers must be unearthed from mass graves?

I created this video to show the heroism of Ukrainians. War press centers on devastation so it’s vital to show people's courage in the face of tragedy. The heroism of Ukrainians inspires the world. ”
— Rupert Wainwright
LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A gut-punching new music video—a defiant cover of David Bowie’s “Heroes” —draws attention not just to Russia’s war crimes and atrocities, but of the heroism of the Ukrainian people. (Teaser Link here)

“Heroes Ukraine” is an unflinching tribute to the women fighting in the war—both in combat and in the daily battle to keep their families and country alive amidst bombed-out homes, mass graves, and children robbed of their limbs and their futures.
Released ahead of the February 24th third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the project supports Unite with Ukraine, raising funds for frontline medics and the return of the tens of thousands of kidnapped children.

"I created this video to shine a light on the heroism of ordinary Ukrainians. War coverage often centers on devastation and tragedy—but it’s vital to tell stories of courage and defiance in the face of unimaginable hardship. The people of Ukraine are not just enduring; they are inspiring the entire world. They are certainly very inspiring to me," says the video’s director Rupert Wainwright.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

The all-star music video features Grammy performer Mika Newton, Eurovision stars Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil as well as celebrated artists DakhaBrakha, KLER, KOLA, Olga Shapovalova. Bowie’s longtime piano player Mike Garson provides a hauntingly evocative performance throughout the song.

Grammy winning Wainwright also produced the project for Adore Creative alongside Ukrainian/American journalist Zorianna Kit.The track was produced by Ukrainian producer Kostiantyn Sukhonosov with the video edited by President Zelenskiy’s longtime film collaborator David Dodson.

All proceeds go to support Unite with Ukraine the fundraising arm of the Ukrainian World Congress. The UWC unites 20 million Ukrainians in 60 countries and has partnered with renowned humanitarian foundations Come back Alive and Saint Javelin.


Images Here

Interviews Requests:
contact@heroesukraine.info
Stratosathens@me.com
Neil_Hardwick@hotmail.com

Unite with Ukraine interviews: Andrew.Potichnyj@UWCmail.org
To Donate: https://unitewithukraine.com/heroes

RG Wainwright
Adore Creative
rupert@adorecreative.com
David Bowie's "Heroes Ukraine"

