David Bowie's "Heroes" Reimagined by top Ukrainian Female Artists

Eurovision and Grammy female performers from Ukraine cover Bowie's "Heroes" to raise funds for frontline medics.

It’s a personal, inspirational and poignant way of engaging audiences of all ages to focus on the heroism and resilience of the people of Ukraine” — Rupert Wainwright

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a brave and remarkable initiative to elevate awareness and support for war-torn Ukraine, an extraordinary coalition of Ukraine's leading female artists have reimagined David Bowie's timeless anthem "Heroes" in a powerful new music video (see teaser here.) The all-star ensemble features Grammy performer Mika Newton, Eurovision stars Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil, DakhaBrakha, KLER, KOLA, Olga Shapovalova, and David Bowie’s longtime piano player Mike Garson. The video is directed and produced by Grammy winner Rupert Wainwright (Stigmata, The Fog) for Adore Creative alongside Ukrainian/American journalist Zorianna Kit and edited by President Zelenskyy’s longtime film collaborator, David Dodson. The track was produced by Ukrainian producer Kostiantyn Sukhonosov.The video draws attention to Ukrainian women's contributions to the war, and the extraordinary heroism of Ukrainians. “It’s a personal, painful, inspirational and poignant way of engaging audiences of all ages to focus on the heroism and resilience of the people of Ukraine,” said Wainwright.The David Bowie Estate and Warner Chappell Music Publishing have generously agreed that all proceeds go to support Unite with Ukraine , the fundraising arm of the Ukrainian World Congress (uniting 20 million Ukrainians in 60 countries,) who have partnered with renowned humanitarian foundations Come back Alive and Saint Javelin. Check the links to learn more about their incredible work.The video is live now, just prior to the third anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24th. It’s rich and engaging content for your audience to mark the day and pay tribute to the Ukrainian people.See the video on YouTube at HEROES UKRAINE Music Video WEBSITESDonate at www.UnitewithUkraine.com/heroes For more info and interviews: contact@heroesukraine.info, neil_hardwick@hotmail.comFor Unite with Ukraine: Andrew.Potichnyj@UWCmail.orgIMAGE BANKRG WainwrightAdore Creativeemail us hereVisit us on social media:FacebookLinkedInInstagramYouTubeTikTokOtherDavid Bowie's "HEROES UKRAINE"

