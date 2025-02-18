NEXCOM’s XPPC xx-10N97 Balances Power and Performance for Logistics and Self-service Applications

Latest Addition to the XPPC Touch Computer Series Delivers Durability, Efficiency, and Edge Computing Power

Faster processing speeds, lower power usage, adaptability, and durability are all essential features of computing systems for industrial operations” — Peter Yang, President

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEXCOM, a leading global supplier of intelligent retail solutions, announced today the launch of the latest additions to its XPPC touch computer series, the XPPC 16-10N97 and XPPC 10-10N97 . Designed for the logistics and self-service industries, the fanless panel PCs balance performance and power efficiency for industrial computing, including logistics and warehouse management equipment, parking systems, and reverse vending machines.Available in two sizes, the XPPC xx-10N97 is an embedded, slim-bezel, fanless panel PC. The 15.6” (XPPC 16-10N97) and 10.1” (XPPC 10-10N97) are designed to adapt to the space constraints of disparate industrial environments. Part of the XPPC touch computer series, the XPPC xx-10N97 features an improved external design to enhance durability, visibility, and cleanliness. Its IntelSoC hardware balances performance and power efficiency, and is paired with a customized and QA-validated internal design that delivers reliability and longevity for self-service applications.“Faster processing speeds, lower power usage, adaptability, and durability are all essential features of computing systems for industrial operations,” said Peter Yang, President of NEXCOM. “NEXCOM is a leader in industrial computing, and in developing edge computing systems customized to meet the needs of diverse industries and the latest digital transformation requirements. The XPPC 16-10N97 and XPPC 10-10N97 were designed in response to the requirement we collected from the logistics industry.”Built specifically for low-power and embedded computing applications, the XPPC xx-10N97 features the IntelN97 SoC processor – a combination of performance and power efficiency suitable for compact and fanless systems. The fanless design reduces failure from certain mechanical issues while improving heat dissipation and reducing the risk of dust contamination. Its customized design saves space for the most necessary components while ensuring overall system reliability. The cost-effective SoC includes IntelUHD graphics and multi-connectivity options, such as M.2 2242 M key and mini-PCIe slots for 4G/LTE and WiFi/BT expansion options, HDMI2.0b to extend to a second display, and line out and optional COM port (RS232/422/485) interfaces.The XPPC xx-10N97 delivers extreme durability, stability, and longevity through a fanless and customized embedded board design, combined with a rigorous internal validation process. It features touch sensitivity and optical bonding for improved visibility, combined with an anti-fingerprint coating. These features are critical for use in fast-moving logistics environments. The PCs’ front-side IP65 rating ensures protection against damage from dust and low-pressure water jets. It endured a comprehensive QA validation process, including EMI/EMC validation and third-party design-quality approval, to ensure the touch computer imparts thermal dissipation and protects against shock and vibration.To learn more, please visit NEXCOM Website Features:● 15.6” TFT FHD 16:9 panel or 10. 1” TFT WXGA 16:10 panel● 10 Points P-Cap multi-touch with slim bezel design● IP65 protection on the front● Supports VESA / Panel / Open Frame Mounts● IntelProcessor N97, 6M Cache, up to 3.6 GHz● 1 x DDR4 260-pin SO-DIMM, up to 16 GB● 1 x M.2 Key M 2242, supports PCIe x 1 & SATA for storage● 1 x full-size mini-PCIe, available for Wi-Fi● Supports DC 12V power inputAbout NEXCOMFounded in 1992, NEXCOM integrates its capabilities and operates eight global businesses, which are Industrial Mesh, Intelligent Platform @ Smart City, Intelligent Video Security, Mobile Computing Solutions, Medical and Healthcare Informatics, Network and Communication Solutions, Smart Manufacturing, and Open Robotics and Machinery. This strategic deployment enables NEXCOM to offer time-to-market, time-to-solution products and services without compromising cost.

