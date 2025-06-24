Edge AI Retail and Security Applications Powered by NEXCOM’s AIEdge-X®310 Improve Customer Experiences

Large Language Models, Self-Service Kiosks, and Autonomous Mobile Robots Drive Smarter Public Safety and Retail Operations

High-performance AI tasks demand top-tier processing capabilities. The AIEdge-X®310 is purpose-built for the future of Edge AI retail and Edge AI security operations” — Peter Yang, President

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEXCOM, a leading global supplier of retail solutions, announced today the launch of the AIEdge-X®310 . The computer is purpose-built for Edge AI retail and Edge AI security applications powered by Large Language Models (LLMs) to enhance the capabilities of self-service kiosks, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), and smart surveillance systems.The latest addition to the NEXCOM Edge AI computing family, the AIEdge-X310 is engineered for flexibility, performance, and scalability. Featuring a powerful mix of IntelCore™ CPUs and NVIDIA GPUs, it is tailored to meet the requirements of AI applications in retail, healthcare, and public safety. Its versatile I/O connectivity and adaptable expansion options deliver versatile, high-performance computing solutions ready to handle the expanding demands of LLM processing, real-time analytics, and AI inference at the edge.“High-performance AI tasks demand top-tier processing capabilities. The AIEdge-X310 is purpose-built for the future of Edge AI retail and Edge AI security operations,” said Peter Yang, President of NEXCOM. “We’re empowering users with the LLM capabilities to enhance customer experiences at self-service kiosks and improve operations for autonomous mobile robots and smart surveillance systems – delivering smarter, safer, and more responsive AI-powered technology solutions across industries.”When integrated with LLMs, self-service kiosks deliver personalized customer support, including more intuitive store (and hospital) navigation. AMRs are being deployed to escort customers directly to the products and places they seek, improving shopping experiences and customer satisfaction. In addition, smart surveillance powered by connected IP cameras helps retailers collect and analyze data on consumer behaviors, foot traffic, and suspicious activity in real-time. AI-powered retail insights improve optimization of merchandising and retail operations. Public safety agencies are also leveraging LLM technology, including to identify unattended items and detect pedestrians within restricted zones.Featuring comprehensive I/O capabilities and expansion flexibility, the AIEdge-X310 seamlessly integrates within complex retail and industrial ecosystems. It features dual LAN ports, which allow main/backup network configurations for higher reliability, segmentation of internal and external traffic to enhance information security, and simultaneous cloud platform access for secure, centralized management. To serve as an AI vision system, multiple USB 3.2 and 2.0 ports support IP camera integration for live monitoring and video analytics, including behavior detection and crowd assessments, and environmental sensors for real-time temperature and air quality tracking. Serial ports provide connectivity for self-service kiosk card readers used in access control, membership programs, and payment processing.The AIEdge-X310 offers a customizable lineup of IntelCore™ CPUs and NVIDIA GPUs. For tasks requiring robust performance and multitasking, the IntelCore™ i9-14900 (65W) stands out for speed, availability, and long-term support. For computer vision, smart surveillance, and AI inference use cases, the GeForce RTX (including the RTX 50 series) GPU offers a strong balance of performance and value. For more demanding workloads, including AI model training and real-time data analytics, the Quadro and RTX lines deliver enterprise-grade reliability.“Generative AI powered by LLMs is at the forefront of smart retail operations, reshaping the shopping experience for consumers around the world and improving how we use real-time data analytics and surveillance technology to improve public safety,” said Yang. “From data mining to 3D modeling, the use cases for LLMs beyond retail and security are limitless, including healthcare, public safety, and industrial applications.”To learn more, visit the NEXCOM website Features:● Support 14th/13th/12th Gen IntelCore™ i9/i7/i5/i3 processor● Support optional M.2 module for storage● Support 2 x SATA 2.5” SSD● Support 2 x DP, 2 x LAN (1GbE/2.5GbE), 2 x COM, 4 x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 2 x USB 2.0● PCIe slot supports PCIe 5.0 x16 graphics card up to 350W● Industrial AI system: stylish design with powerful computing● Validated with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series and Quadro series graphics cards, up to the NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada GenerationAbout NEXCOMFounded in 1992, NEXCOM integrates its capabilities and operates eight global businesses, which are Industrial Mesh, Intelligent Platform @ Smart City, Intelligent Video Security, Mobile Computing Solutions, Medical and Healthcare Informatics, Network and Communication Solutions, Smart Manufacturing, and Open Robotics and Machinery. This strategic deployment enables NEXCOM to offer time-to-market, time-to-solution products and services without compromising cost.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.