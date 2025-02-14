Estella Ekkamai Cuts Hotel Energy Usage by 10%

Estella Ekkamai

Promoting a cleaner, greener future for local communities, Estella Ekkamai sets new canal cleanup record collecting over 3,000 kg of waste at Klong Lat Phrao.

Our Green Team initiatives inspire action and bring our values to life, showing how small efforts lead to big impacts” — Nussara Leksompong, Resident Manager

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Estella Ekkamai , formerly Mövenpick Residences Ekkamai Bangkok, a modern-contemporary hotel located in the heart of Ekkamai in Bangkok, Thailand, has achieved its inaugural Green Globe certification, verifying its dedication to sustainability and responsible operations. This esteemed recognition validates the hotel’s innovative efforts in environmental stewardship, community engagement, and operational excellence."We are honored to receive Green Globe certification. The certification proves we are committed to creating a more sustainable future," said Nussara Leksompong, Resident Manager of Estella Ekkamai. "Sustainability isn’t just about doing less harm—it’s about creating lasting value for our community and the planet.”Estella Ekkamai has implemented a range of impactful sustainability initiatives to achieve Green Globe certification. Among its key achievements is a significant reduction in energy consumption. The property has reduced energy consumption by 10% through the installation of LED lighting, motion sensors, and optimized HVAC systems. These enhancements have minimized carbon emissions while maintaining a high level of guest comfort. "Energy efficiency is at the heart of our operations. We’re proud to demonstrate that sustainability and excellence can go hand in hand," said Nussara Leksompong, Resident Manager.In addition to energy efficiency, Estella Ekkamai is committed to reducing its overall environmental impact through comprehensive waste management strategies. As part of its dedication to sustainability, the hotel has introduced a zero-waste initiative, working closely with local vendors to divert waste from landfills. This initiative includes composting organic waste, eliminating single-use plastics in guest rooms, and encouraging guests to actively participate in recycling efforts by sorting waste at designated stations. By integrating these sustainable practices, the hotel reduces its ecological footprint, raises awareness among guests and staff, and fosters a culture of environmental responsibility within the hospitality industry.To support the local environment and community, the hotel’s Green Team has led numerous biodiversity and philanthropic projects, including its Canal Cleanup Project. In partnership with Accor Hotels and the TerraCycle Thai Foundation, Estella Ekkamai—Mövenpick Residences Ekkamai Bangkok at the time—contributed to an inspiring canal cleanup at Klong Lat Phrao, setting a new record by collecting over 3,000 kg of waste. This initiative made a significant impact on preserving Bangkok’s waterways, promoting environmental sustainability, and contributing to a cleaner, greener future for local communities.In addition to enhancing the condition of Bangkok’s canals, hotel staff members have further supported the local environment and community by actively participating in the conservation of a local temple’s surrounding natural environment and extending support to flood victims through donations and recovery efforts. "Our Green Team initiatives inspire action and bring our values to life, showing how small efforts lead to big impacts," noted Ms. Leksompong.Green Globe certification is awarded to tourism businesses that uphold the highest standards of sustainability across social, economic, cultural, and environmental dimensions. Estella Ekkamai exemplifies these principles, seamlessly integrating eco-conscious practices into its operations. By minimizing its ecological footprint while enhancing guest experiences and supporting the local community, the hotel reaffirms its commitment to a more sustainable future.About Estella EkkamaiEstella Ekkamai, formerly Mövenpick Residences Ekkamai Bangkok, offers a stylish and comfortable retreat in one of Bangkok’s most vibrant neighborhoods, with a strong commitment to sustainability. Located on Ekkamai Road near the lively Thonglor district, this serviced residence balances urban convenience with eco-conscious living. Each fully furnished one- and two-bedroom unit is designed for energy efficiency, featuring LED lighting, water-saving fixtures, and in-room recycling options. Guests can unwind in the area’s longest rooftop swimming pool, stay active in the state-of-the-art gym, or relax on the garden deck with stunning city views. The residence promotes sustainable mobility with an hourly shuttle service to key locations, reducing individual transport emissions. With spacious accommodations, complimentary parking, and eco-friendly operations, Estella Ekkamai is the ideal choice for travelers, expats, and business professionals seeking modern comfort with a greener footprint.About Green Globe CertificationGreen Globe Certification is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe Certification is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www. greenglobe.com For more information, please contact:Ekkasit ChiarachaiMarketing Communications ManagerEstella Ekkamai559 Sukhumvit 63 (Ekkamai)Klongton Nue, WattanaBangkok 10110ThailandPhone: +66 2 378 6999Mobile: +66 96 613 7871estellaekkamai@stella-x.co.th

