Orange County Might Be Liable for Reporting to Family Members Death of Person Who Was Alive

A county can be held liable for the emotional distress suffered by the father and sister of a man who was reported by the Coroner’s Office to have died when, in fact, the decedent was another person, Div. Three of the Fourth District Court of Appeal held yesterday.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.