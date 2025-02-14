Submit Release
Orange County Might Be Liable for Reporting to Family Members Death of Person Who Was Alive

A county can be held liable for the emotional distress suffered by the father and sister of a man who was reported by the Coroner’s Office to have died when, in fact, the decedent was another person, Div. Three of the Fourth District Court of Appeal held yesterday.

