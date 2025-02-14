State Spotlight: California Death Row Shrinks Sharply in 2024, Driven by the Resentencing of At Least 45 People to Life Sentences or Less

In the two Bay Area coun­ties of Santa Clara and Alameda, dis­trict attor­neys con­cerned about racism and due process in the admin­is­tra­tion of the death penal­ty con­duct­ed reviews of all eli­gi­ble death sen­tences in their juris­dic­tions. The result­ing changes in sen­tences in those coun­ties alone account for almost two-thirds of the state’s resen­tenc­ings in 2024.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.