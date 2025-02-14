State Spotlight: California Death Row Shrinks Sharply in 2024, Driven by the Resentencing of At Least 45 People to Life Sentences or Less
In the two Bay Area counties of Santa Clara and Alameda, district attorneys concerned about racism and due process in the administration of the death penalty conducted reviews of all eligible death sentences in their jurisdictions. The resulting changes in sentences in those counties alone account for almost two-thirds of the state’s resentencings in 2024.
