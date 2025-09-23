C.A. Says No Resentencing for Robber Convicted of Associate’s Death in Unknown Shooter Case

Div. Three of this district’s Court of Appeal has held that a robber, who pled guilty to first-degree murder relating to the death of a purported co-conspirator a few months after the California Supreme Court announced that a defendant accused of a provocative act killing must personally harbor malice, is precluded from seeking resentencing based on assertions that he might have been convicted without a showing of the requisite intent.

