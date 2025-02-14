Christian de Mesones Releases THROB! (Bass Godz Remix)

This latest single from de Mesones' "You Only Live Twice" album pushes the contemporary jazz envelope with its funky, in-your-face tribute to the electric bass.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THROB! (Bass Godz Remix), The latest single from bassist, composer, and band leader Christian de Mesones, is now available for streaming and purchase on all major music platforms, and on the artist’s website. de Mesones’ latest creation is a funky, pulsating contemporary jazz gift with a well-rounded, stellar cast of musicians and a spotlight on the technical prowess of four of the most charismatic smooth and contemporary jazz bass artists on the scene today.

THROB! (Bass Godz Remix) is a reimagined track previously released on de Mesones’ debut solo album, “They Call Me Big New York.” This bass anthem in the making pushes the envelope of contemporary jazz by paying maximum tribute to the electric bass guitar. It is a labor of love for de Mesones, who cowrote the track with his producer and brother-in-law, Christopher Valentine. Originally a horn-heavy tune, the first iteration was influenced by the love of bands like Tower of Power, Average White Band, Sly & The Family Stone, and Chuck Brown. “Sometimes, I get the impulse to revisit a completed project. It starts with a ‘what if’ and eventually becomes a beckoning I can’t ignore. I must see that new idea through.” That sentiment obviously worked well for de Mesones in the past – he reimagined “Hispanica,” a vocal track from “They Call Me Big New York,” and released it as an instrumental which featured legendary pianist Bob James. The single went to number one on Billboard and Smooth Jazz Network, and it was included in Sirius XM Watercolors’ Top 25 of 2021.

Said de Mesones, “From conception, THROB! was all about the groove. Later I thought, what would this look like with dueling basses rather than dueling horns? Better yet, why not make it a bass feature – you know, really give the bass some love? Growing up in the 70s, my bass heroes were Jaco Pastorius and Stanley Clarke, and they had songs on the radio like School Days and Teen Town, which inspired the bass players of my generation. My vision for THROB! (Bass Godz Remix) was to celebrate the bass by creating a new version that my fans and listeners would love just as much as the original, but might also inspire bass players coming up now.”

"This bass fellowship is very personal to me," said de Mesones about his collaboration with the artists he tapped for this project, whom he considers friends and mentors. Bill Dickens, who has worked with many top artists and was Michael Henderson’s music director, also taught de Mesones bass. de Mesones met Andrew Gouche’ at Bass Player Live in 2003 and later discovered it was Gouche's fantastic bass work on the Hidden Beach Unwrapped compilations, which he loved. Vail Johnson invited de Mesones to his show with Kenny G, leading to a lasting friendship, and de Mesones connected with Brendan Rothwell through social media, forming a mutual respect and friendship. "My goal was to create something fresh and memorable with my friends and people I admire, and I believe I achieved that with this song."

THROB! (Bass Godz Remix) can be heard on de Mesones’ sophomore album, “You Only Live Twice,” his first release on the That 555 Lyfe label, distributed by Universal Virgin Music Group. The album also includes Hispanica (Instrumental) featuring Bob James.

###

Christian “Big New York” de Mesones has been playing bass guitar for over 45 years. He has opened for several national recording artists such as Sheila E, Jonathan Butler, and Roberta Flack. de Mesones has created bands and led all-star groups that have performed at the Capital Jazz and Lake Arbor Jazz Festivals in Maryland, the 2nd Street Festival in Richmond, VA, The Catalina Island Jazz Trax Festival in California, and he will be returning to Hampton, VA in November 2025 for the Jazz Legacy Foundation Weekend, one of the largest smooth jazz events on the east coast. de Mesones has sold out shows at the legendary Blues Alley Supper Club in Washington, DC., and has become a regular at the Birchmere Music Hall in Alexandria, Virginia. He has been nominated as Instrumentalist of the Year on Soultrax.com four years in a row.

For more information, please visit:

bignybassworld.com

Throb! (Bass Godz Remix)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.