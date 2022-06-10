Christian de Mesones Releases New Single ‘In His Vision’

Cover Photo by John Wardell

Independent Billboard #1 Artist Presents Soulful Contemporary Jazz Follow-Up

WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “In His Vision”, the latest single from bassist, composer, and band leader Christian de Mesones, is now available for streaming and purchase on all major music platforms and on the artist’s website. This highly anticipated follow-up to last year’s Billboard #1 smash “Hispanica (Instrumental)” highlights his diverse composition skills, as he incorporates elements of traditional R&B and classic soul to anchor this bright, majestic contemporary jazz offering that features de Mesones on lead bass guitar.

With soulful supporting melodies from stellar soprano saxophonist Eddie Baccus, Jr., “In His Vision” also boasts harmonic brass section punches and interludes from Bill McGee and showcases Drew Davidsen and Mike Gamble on Guitar. Carl Anderson’s drums fortify the track while Elliot Levine lends his keyboard talents to this full-bodied composition. “In His Vision” was co-written and co-produced by de Mesones, co-written, co-produced, and mixed by Christopher Scott Valentine, who also supplements on drums, keys, and percussion, and mastered by David P. Marchione.

de Mesones crafted this tune as a tribute to his father-in-law, who he lost to Covid-19. “He was the anchor of our family and a true music lover who was honest and candid when providing advice and feedback about everything - including my music,” de Mesones said. “As this song began to take shape, I knew without a doubt it was a tune he would have loved.” de Mesones carried that sentiment, and the classic feel of the song, into the cover art, opting for a monochromatic representation of a recent studio portrait. “Monochromatic color schemes are interesting. You choose your base hue and then expand on it by using its various shades, tones, and tints. This sort of mirrors my approach to composing this song, in that we built on a familiar and enticing classic soul structure by using shades of R&B and tones of smooth jazz to brighten the song and complete the message I wanted to convey. This is a joyful tribute, meant to celebrate the man who had such an impact on everyone he encountered. I believe listeners will feel the love we infused into this recording, and I’m hopeful the song will lift spirits as we approach Father’s Day, remember and pay tribute to those we’ve lost, and celebrate the blessing of those that are still with us.”

2021 was a breakout year for de Mesones. His debut solo album, “They Call Me Big New York” features 25 national recording artists, has garnered multiple top-ten singles and has surpassed 2 million streams on Spotify. His 2020 single, “Big Tall Wish” reached #6 on the Groove Jazz/RadioWave chart. Jazziz Magazine featured a fan favorite from the album, “Year of the Dragon,” in its World Music edition, and the song reached #1 on the Radio Guitar One Network. “Hispanica (Instrumental)” featuring legendary pianist Bob James reached #1 on Billboard’s Smooth Jazz Airplay chart and landed near or at the top of MediaBase, RadioWave, SmoothJazz.com, and Groove Jazz charts. de Mesones also reached #1 on Allen Kepler’s Smooth Jazz Network Top 100 Chart.

Christian “Big New York” de Mesones has been playing bass guitar for over 40 years. He graduated from the Bass Institute of Technology (now the Musician’s Institute) in Hollywood, California and has been part of musical groups all over the country, including bands out of Hawaii, Hollywood, New York City, and Richmond, Virginia. de Mesones has created bands and led all-star groups that have performed at the Capital Jazz and Lake Arbor Jazz Festivals in Maryland, the 2 Street Festival in Richmond, VA, Blues Alley Supper Club in Washington, DC, and the legendary Birchmere Music Hall in Alexandria, VA. He will be making his west coast debut at Spaghettini in Seal Beach, CA this summer and will grace the stage of the world-famous Catalina Island Jazz Trax Festival in October.