RAAYA By Atmosphere Earns Inaugural Green Globe Certification

Raaya by Atmosphere

RAAYA by Atmosphere shows a deep commitment to both exceptional guest experiences and environmental and social responsibility.

Today’s travellers seek meaningful connections with nature, and we’re proud to offer an experience where indulgence and sustainability coexist. ” — Maurice Van Den Bosch, General Manager of RAAYA by Atmosphere

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nestled amidst a tapestry of tall palm trees and pristine white beaches, RAAYA by Atmosphere shows a deep commitment to both exceptional guest experiences and environmental and social responsibility. The castaway island is a natural sanctuary almost entirely dedicated to its verdant landscape, with living space occupying only a fraction of its area. This speaks volumes about the resort’s harmonious relationship with nature and a genuine dedication to ecological balance which can be seen in every facet of operations.A Thriving Farm-to-Table ExperienceLaunched in January, Seb's Farm adds a fresh dimension to the island's culinary scene. This 2,500 square metre farm, nestled within the resort's 39-hectare grounds, offers guests a unique 'Harvest to Table to Soul' experience. Guests can explore the grounds, hand-pick seasonal produce, and enjoy a curated gourmet meal with fine wine. The organic produce is also supplied to the resort's restaurants, complementing its wider culinary offerings with a steady stream of organic ingredients. This initiative reduces reliance on imported produce, minimising food miles and promoting self-sufficiency.Compost and natural farming techniques are used for cultivation, and an efficient water management system, utilising purified and collected rainwater, reduces reliance on external sources. A variety of organic vegetables, fruits, and herbs, including hydroponically grown Bok choi and Chinese cabbage, are grown here."Sustainability is central to Seb's Farm", highlights Chef Putu Alit Wijana, Executive Chef at RAAYA by Atmosphere. "Every meal starts with fresh, local ingredients, including the catch of the day from local fishermen. We're committed to a farm-to-table experience that prioritises the environment and supports our community."Harnessing Solar Energy & Reducing Carbon EmissionsRAAYA by Atmosphere is powered by a solar energy, reducing its reliance on fossil fuels. The system has been designed with fuel saving capability of approximately 1,150 litres of diesel per day, translating to 34,500 litres per month. Not only does this significantly lower the CO₂ emissions, but it also contributes to a cleaner, more energy-efficient future for the island resort.Sustainable Waste & Water ManagementRAAYA by Atmosphere employs a comprehensive approach to sustainable waste and water management. A key element is a robust waste management system designed to minimise landfill contributions and maximise resource repurposing. This includes a compost machine that transforms organic waste into nutrient-rich compost for landscaping and farming, glass and can crushers to reduce waste volume and facilitate recycling, and an incinerator for the safe disposal of non-recyclable materials. The resort prioritises water conservation by utilising both rainwater and recycled, purified water for irrigation, significantly reducing its dependence on external water sources. In addition, a heat exchanger system captures waste heat from the generators to provide warm water for staff accommodation, further enhancing energy efficiency.Engaging Guests in SustainabilityThe best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is today. RAAYA by Atmosphere takes this to heart, actively engaging guests in its sustainability journey through its Green Book. This guide details the resort's eco-friendly practices and offers practical tips for guest participation, such as reducing water use, reusing towels, and minimising waste. It also highlights available eco-friendly options, including organic dining, natural spa treatments, and nature excursions.Discussing the certification, Maurice Van Den Bosch, General Manager of RAAYA by Atmosphere says, “Today’s travellers seek meaningful connections with nature, and we’re proud to offer an experience where indulgence and sustainability coexist. Our team constantly seeks eco-conscious practices, from bartenders repurposing fruit peels into cocktail decorations to investments in solar infrastructure and composting machinery. Achieving the Green Globe Certification reaffirms our dedication to sustainability, ensuring that we preserve this natural paradise for generations to come”.A picturesque 45-minute seaplane journey from Velana International Airport, RAAYA by Atmosphere is a five-star resort under the Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts brand, with 167 beach and overwater villas and 6 diverse dining options blending local traditions with global flavours.About RAAYA By Atmosphere:A scenic 45-minute seaplane ride from Velana International Airport, RAAYA by Atmosphere features 167 beach and ocean villas, six varied dining choices infusing local tradition and global cuisine. Along with one of the most stunningly serene beaches, the island is a playground of adventure, offering water sports, diving, padel, futsal, a kids club, skate circuit, an art and craft studio, a playful mini-golf course, and a signature brand ELE|NA Ayur spa and wellness immersed in the quietude of nature. Guests are invited to a memorable castaway island balancing escapism and energy, activities for all lifestyles and ages, every experience enriched by the vibrant heritage of the local Maldivian culture.About Atmosphere Hotels & ResortsAtmosphere Hotels & Resorts curates distinctive spatial experiences inspired by the local culture, thus giving every guest the opportunity to stay immersed in a delightful environment. Promising ‘A New Experience Awaits’ at every destination. The brand portfolio includes Atmosphere Kanifushi, VARU by Atmosphere and RAAYA by Atmosphere in the Maldives.The brand has several upcoming properties in India all set to launch within the next three years, including SADAR MANZIL HERITAGE BY ATMOSPHERE BHOPAL, STILLWOOD RETREAT A SIGNATURE ATMOSPHERE COORG, EDEN GREENZ BY ATMOSPHERE NAGPUR, ATMOSPHERE NAGPUR, ALLITA AN ATMOSPHERE EXPERIENCE KURSEONG DARJEELING HILLS, ATMOSPHERE LAKEVIEW KOLKATA, ATMOSPHERE BHUBANESWAR, VARSA ELEMENTS OF NATURE BY ATMOSPHERE KANNUR, AVONGROVE TEA GARDENS BY ATMOSPHERE MIRIK DARJEELING WEST BENGAL, and ATMOSPHERE GURUGRAM.About Atmosphere CoreAtmosphere Core is a dynamic hospitality company with three distinctive lifestyle brands, THE OZEN COLLECTION, COLOURS OF OBLU, and Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts. The company operates nine resorts in the Maldives and has a strong pipeline of one resort in the Maldives, one resort in Sri Lanka, and several hotels and resorts across India – all set to open within the next three years. Distinctive design, an authentic sense of place, inspiring service styles, and the freshest and finest cuisine lend a unique flavour to every Atmosphere Core property.Media Contacts:WorldwideEuan BlakeAssistant Vice President CommunicationsAtmosphere CoreE-Mail: euan@atmospherehotelsandresorts.com

