Intelliguards Announces Intellic0n 2025: Redefining the Intersection of Cyber Threat Intelligence and AI

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intelliguards, a leader in cybersecurity innovation, is proud to announce the return of Intellic0n 2025, the premier conference for cyber threat intelligence and artificial intelligence professionals. Taking place February 18–19, 2025, at the Capital Factory in Austin, TX, this two-day event will unite industry leaders, cyber intelligence experts, and aspiring professionals for an immersive experience in the latest cyber threat landscape, threat intelligence, skill-building, and networking.

Keynote Speaker: Kyla Guru

Intellic0n 2025 is honored to welcome Kyla Guru, Founder of BitsNBytes Cybersecurity, as the keynote speaker. A Stanford University graduate and AI researcher, Guru is widely recognized for her innovative work in cybersecurity, AI, and cyber awareness. At just 22 years old, she has built a career dedicated to advancing cyber education, policy, and defense strategies. While she currently works at Anthropic, she will be speaking independently as an AI and Cyber Intelligence researcher.

📢 Kyla Guru’s keynote begins at 8:50 AM on February 19.

The Need for Cyber Resilience

As cyber threats grow in sophistication, their financial and operational impacts are escalating. In 2024, the average cost of a cyberattack in the U.S. soared to $4.5 million per organization, while identity theft affected over 400 million individuals worldwide (Identity Theft Resource Center). IntelliC0N 2025 is designed to address these challenges by fostering collaboration and disseminating the latest intelligence while advancing cyber strategies with applications of Large Language Models in AI.

Experience Intellic0n 2025: A Cybersecurity Conference Like No Other

Attendees will gain access to:

- Expert-led keynotes by top cybersecurity leaders and AI researchers

- Hands-on training sessions with industry-renowned instructors

The new Career Village, offering:

- Résumé reviews

- Mock interviews

- Career coaching for professionals and newcomers

All-inclusive meals (breakfast, lunch) and a vibrant happy hour for networking

Featured Sessions

Day One (February 18): Hands-on Training

- Level Up OSINT with Mishaal Khan

- Ransomware Attack Simulation and Investigation for Blue Teams with Markus Schober

Day Two (February 19): Keynotes & Discussions

- Keynote: Kyla Guru, Founder of BitsNBytes Cybersecurity

- AI and cybersecurity integration

- Emerging trends in cyber threat intelligence

- Expert panels featuring top industry leaders

- Fireside Chat: Hector Monsegur aka Sabu, and Lulzsec/Anonymous leader

View the full speaker lineup on the Intellic0n 2025 Speakers Page.

Why Intellic0n?

IntelliC0N offers a cost-effective, community-driven alternative to expensive and generic cybersecurity conferences. Organized by Intelliguards, this event ensures that every session delivers practical insights from real-world cybersecurity experts who understand today’s security challenges.

“IntelliC0N embodies the mission to bring THE best Cyber Threat and AI experts together to disseminate what attackers are doing in the real world with one goal in mind, disrupt and dismantle the adversary by equipping the good guys with the tools and knowledge to combat the bad guys.,” said Fayyaz Rajpari, Founder of IntelliC0N. “We’re thrilled to see this conference grow into the definitive event for Cyber Threat Intelligence and AI.”

Event Details & Registration

When: February 18–19, 2025

Where: Capital Factory, 701 Brazos St, Austin, TX 78701

Full Training & Conference tickets: $600 (includes meals & networking events)

Register now on Eventbrite

Learn more about the event on the Intellic0n 2025 Registration Page.

About Intelliguards

Headquartered in Austin, TX, Intelliguards is a cybersecurity leader dedicated to advancing cyber defense through innovation, thought leadership, and education. IntelliC0N is a testament to the company’s mission to foster collaboration and deliver real-world security solutions to organizations worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

