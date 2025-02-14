Partner Real Estate Engages Local Community at 2025 Lunar New Year Celebration in Hacienda Heights
EINPresswire.com/ -- Partner Real Estate made a strong community impact at the 2025 Lunar New Year Celebration in Hacienda Heights, where the brokerage connected with local residents and shared exclusive real estate opportunities.
The event, a long-standing tradition in the area, attracted thousands of attendees celebrating the Year of the Dragon with cultural performances, food vendors, and local businesses. Among them, Partner Real Estate’s booth—hosted by associates Janet D-Martinez, Emma Dryden, and Mary Kaing—stood out as a key gathering spot for homeowners, buyers, and investors looking for insights into the current market.
“Our mission is to serve the community, not just in real estate, but in building relationships and being a trusted resource,” said Rudy Lira Kusuma, CEO of Partner Real Estate. “This event was the perfect opportunity to meet with families, answer questions, and introduce them to exclusive off-market homes that match exactly what they’re looking for.”
Off-Market Homes: A Game-Changer for Buyers
One of the key highlights at the booth was Partner Real Estate’s unique approach to helping buyers access off-market, unlisted properties in the area—homes that are not on Zillow, not on the MLS, and have no for-sale signs posted. These properties are often the result of direct relationships with homeowners who are considering selling but prefer a private transaction.
“What we offer is a direct path to homes that match exactly what buyers want—without bidding wars or public listings,” said Janet D-Martinez, an associate at Partner Real Estate. “And the best part? There’s no upfront cost, no obligation to buy—buyers don’t even need to bring their wallets. It’s all about finding the right home with no pressure.”
Cyclists, Families, and Investors Stopped By
The booth saw a steady stream of visitors, including local families, first-time buyers, and even a cycling group that stopped by during their weekend ride. Many were surprised to learn that they could gain access to exclusive, off-market homes at no upfront cost and without the usual competition found in today’s market.
Looking Ahead: Partner Real Estate’s 2025 Growth Mission
With the success of the Lunar New Year event, Partner Real Estate continues to focus on expanding its network of broker partners and real estate professionals. In 2025, the company aims to partner with 100 broker-owners nationwide to bring its proven system to more agents and markets.
For more information on accessing off-market homes or becoming a Partner Real Estate agent, visit http://www.Partner.RealEstate or follow @PartnerRealEstate on social media.
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
Partner Real Estate
+1 626-789-0159
rudy@partner.realestate
🎊 Partner Real Estate at the 2025 Lunar New Year Festival in Hacienda Heights! 🏮🏡✨
