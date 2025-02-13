Tucson Sector Arrests 2 Illegal Aliens Convicted of Sex Crimes Against Children

TUCSON, Ariz. – Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents arrested two men convicted of felony sex offenses against children in separate incidents last week.

Last week, Three Points Station agents arrested two illegal aliens in the desert near San Miguel, Arizona. During records checks, agents discovered one of them was a Mexican national with multiple criminal convictions in Connecticut. These included felonies for intercourse with kin less than 16 years old and for risk of injury to a child.

A day later, agents of a Casa Grande Station motorcycle unit captured an illegal alien in a remote area of Arizona’s western desert. During processing, agents discovered the Honduran citizen had multiple felony convictions in Kansas, including rape of a child less than 14 years of age and for aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

Each subject had been previously removed from the United States and now faces felony prosecution for re-entry of a removed aggravated felon followed by removal from the country.

“I am proud of our agents for keeping these dangerous individuals out of Arizona communities,” said Tucson Sector Chief Parol Agent Sean McGoffin. “This is a stark reminder of why border security is national security.”

