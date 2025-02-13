Credit One Bank and Raiders Defensive End Maxx Crosby Donate $100,000 to Two Local Nonprofits

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Wednesday, Feb. 12, Las Vegas-based credit card company Credit One Bank and Las Vegas Raiders Defensive End Maxx Crosby celebrated the Bank’s fourth annual ‘One For The Community’ program with donations of $50,000 to both the YMCA of Southern Nevada and the Maxx Crosby Foundation. The check presentation ceremony was held on the football field at the Bill & Lillie Heinrich YMCA location, where Maxx tossed a football around with youth from the YMCA.Throughout the 2024 regular season, for each sack made by a Raiders player, Credit One Bank donated $2,000 to the initiative. In total, $74,000 was raised throughout the season. During the check presentation however, Credit One Bank once again rounded the total up to $100,000, to be split evenly between the two nonprofits. Over the last four years, Credit One Bank has donated a total of $400,000 split across four different partners through this program.At the presentation, representatives from all three organizations emphasized the impact that this initiative has had over the last four years, and the importance of sustaining meaningful partnerships in the community. Maxx Crosby, speaking on behalf of his foundation, discussed how these funds will directly support keeping kids and animals safe. Jordan Sommaggio, CEO & President at YMCA of Southern Nevada, highlighted the multitude of services provided by their community centers, and why these programs are crucial to the areas they serve.“The One For The Community program just completed its fourth year, and it is showing no signs of slowing,” said Todd Mayhew, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Credit One Bank. “As Chair of the Board of the YMCA of Southern Nevada, this year’s donations mean a lot to me personally. Credit One Bank’s continued support is inspiring, and having the privilege of a partner as dedicated as Maxx Crosby is unmatched. This program is truly special, and I am excited to see it continue to grow.”Following the event, Maxx Crosby spent time with students and members of the YMCA of Southern Nevada, signing autographs and tossing the football with students for an unforgettable time.# # #About Credit One Bank:Credit One Bank is a financial services company and one of the fastest-growing credit card issuers in the U.S. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Las Vegas, Credit One Bank offers a full spectrum of credit card products including cash back and points-based cards as well as high-yield certificate of deposit and savings accounts. Credit One Bank is also an official partner of the Las Vegas Raiders and the Official Credit Card of NASCAR, the Vegas Golden Knights, and Best Friends Animal Society. Learn more at CreditOneBank.com, in our Newsroom , or on social media (@CreditOneBank) on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

