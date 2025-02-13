Quinn’s to auction political memorabilia archive of Washington insider, Kennedy family confidante Melody Miller, Feb. 18

Andy Warhol (American, 1928-1987), portrait of Senator Ted Kennedy, serigraph, artist-signed and editioned 37/300, in graphite. Published in 1980 by Feldman & Schellmann for the Kennedy for President Committee. Estimate: $2,000-$3,000 Iconic 1961 George Tames (American, 1919-1994) photograph, ‘The Loneliest Job,’ gelatin silver print, 10¼in x 14¾in (sight). Signed in mat by photographer: ‘George Thames – NY Times – 1961.’ Provenance: Estate of Melody Miller. Estimate: $2,000-$3,000 Melody J. Miller’s personal album of 65+ autographed and signed typed letters received from more than 10 members of the Kennedy family, including a handwritten letter from Jacqueline Kennedy. Estimate: $2,000-$3,000 ‘An American Life, Ronald Reagan, The Autobiography,’ first edition, Simon & Schuster, 1990. Signed and inscribed by Reagan in ink on flyleaf. Crisp, legible inscription. Estate of Elizabeth Golden. Estimate: $1,000-$2,000 Franklin Delano Roosevelt Christmas gift to staff, a handsome desktop magnifying glass with gold-embossed leatherette covering. Inscribed ‘Christmas 1943, From F.D.R.’ Near-fine condition. Estimate: $500-$700

Featured: Iconic JFK photo, Warhol portrait of Ted Kennedy, numerous signed personal letters, including from Jacqueline, Caroline and John F. Kennedy Jr.

Melody Miller's collection offers a rare insight into the private lives of the Kennedy family through personal letters, photographs and mementos.” — Matthew Quinn, Exec. VP, Quinn's Auction Galleries

FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This year marks the 30th anniversary of Quinn’s Auction Galleries, northern Virginia’s most trusted auction and estate specialists. In addition to offering superior fine and decorative art, jewelry and rare books, the family-owned firm is also highly regarded for its sales of political memorabilia. Often the important political papers and mementos handled by Quinn’s come directly from the original sources, their heirs, or from long-held collections with distinguished provenance. On February 18 in an online-only auction, Quinn’s will present another exceptional archive: presidential and political memorabilia from the estate of Washington insider Melody J Miller (1945-2022).The personally-amassed collection focuses on material associated with the Kennedy family, starting in the “Camelot” years. “Melody Miller was a close confidante to the Kennedy family for over four decades,” said Matthew Quinn, executive vice president of Quinn’s Auction Galleries. “She started as an aide to Jackie Kennedy, worked on Robert F Kennedy’s campaign, and ultimately spent 38 years as Ted Kennedy’s deputy press secretary. Her collection provides a rare insight into the private lives of the Kennedy family through personal letters, photographs and mementos.” The 145-lot boutique auction also includes choice presidential memorabilia from other private collections.A top prize from the Miller holdings is an Andy Warhol (American, 1928-1987) portrait of Senator Edward M “Ted” Kennedy. In 1964, Warhol painted a series of high-profile Jacqueline Kennedy portraits based on newspaper photographs taken around the time of JFK’s assassination, but his 1980 portraits of the president’s youngest brother, Ted, are less familiar to the public. The auction example, a serigraph with diamond paint, was printed on Lenox museum board and is signed and editioned 37/300, in graphite. This particular edition was published by Feldman & Schellmann for the Kennedy for President Committee. Measuring 32 inches by 40 inches (sheet size) and in good condition, the artwork to be auctioned by Quinn’s has a presale estimate of $2,000-$3,000.Every US president has felt the weight of the world on his shoulders, and that certainly included JFK. The immense burden of making decisions of great consequence during the Cuban Missile Crisis and Bay of Pigs Invasion is captured in an iconic photograph of JFK taken in 1961 by George Tames (American, 1919-1994). Titled The Loneliest Job, the gelatin silver print from the Miller collection shows the 35th president in a deeply pensive moment, leaning over a desk and reading a document while awaiting the arrival of French ambassador Herve Alphand. The black-and-white print measures 10¼ by 14¾ inches (sight) and is signed in the mat George Thames – NY Times – 1961. The auction estimate is $2,000-$3,000.Melody Miller also maintained a personal ephemera album over many years. It contains 65+ autographed and signed-typed letters received from more than 10 members of the Kennedy family. The collection includes a handwritten letter from Jacqueline Kennedy, as well as correspondence from many politicians and celebrities. Estimate: $2,000-$3,000A poignant letter dated August 11, 1994 was sent to Miller by Caroline and John F Kennedy Jr to thank her for her role in organizing their mother Jacqueline’s memorial service. The typed letter is personally annotated and co-signed in ink, both by Caroline and John Jr. The lot also includes a photograph of Jacqueline Kennedy (then-Onassis) and a Newsweek magazine memorial issue. Estimate: $300-$500Books to be auctioned include a 1990 first edition of An American Life, Ronald Reagan, The Autobiography, published by Simon and Schuster. It is signed by Reagan and crisply inscribed in ink on the flyleaf To Jim [Golden], With Warm Personal Regards. That inscription is preceded on the front free end paper with a gift inscription to Jim Golden from his wife, Elizabeth, dated 1990. The book has a pictorial dust jacket and red paper boards with a blue cloth spine stamped in gilt. From the Estate of Elizabeth Golden, it is estimated at $1,000-$2,000.A unique and historical item pertaining to Franklin Delano Roosevelt, a handsome desktop magnifying glass was given by the president to members of staff as a Christmas present in 1943. Its mahogany-colored leatherette covering is embossed in gold and inscribed Christmas 1943, From F D R. In near-fine condition, it comes to auction with a $500-$700 estimate.Campaign memorabilia is also featured in the sale. A lot containing original 1960 Kennedy-Johnson presidential/vice presidential campaign ephemera includes a “Two Great Democrats for President” poster and a bumper sticker. The lot estimate is $200-$300.Quinn’s Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025 Political Memorabilia Auction is an online-only event and will start at 11:05AM Eastern Time. Preview Feb. 13, 14 and 17 from 11-4 each day. No appointment is needed. Bid online through Quinn’s website www.quinnsauction.com . For additional information about any item in the auction or to discuss a future consignment to Quinn’s Political Memorabilia or Rare Book sales, call Diana Randall at Quinn’s, 703-532-5632 ext. 575; or email diana@quinnsauction.com.

