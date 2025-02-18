Jobsolv Announces First Fundraising Round to Disrupt the $47 Billion Hiring Industry with AI-Powered Recruiting

Remote Job Board

Jobsolv, a profitable AI-driven hiring platform, is raising its first round to scale automated recruiting, optimize hiring decisions, and expand into B2B.

Hiring is broken—slow, costly, and inefficient. Jobsolv uses AI to make it faster, smarter, and more precise. Now is the time to scale with the right investors and partners.” — Atticus Li

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jobsolv, an AI-powered hiring platform that automates recruitment and eliminates inefficiencies in the job search process, is now raising its first round to scale operations and expand into B2B hiring solutions.

After bootstrapping to profitability and generating over $60,000 in its first year, Jobsolv is seeking investors, mentors, and strategic partners to help accelerate its growth in the rapidly expanding AI-driven recruitment market.

View Jobsolv’s pitch deck.

The Market Opportunity: A $47 Billion Industry Ripe for Disruption

The hiring process is inefficient for both businesses and job seekers:

Job seekers endure 6+ months of searching and submit 200+ applications on average.

Candidates spend up to 40 hours per week applying for jobs—the equivalent of a full-time job, unpaid.

Companies waste billions annually due to inefficient hiring processes and bad hires.

The global AI recruitment market, valued at $661.56 million in 2023, is projected to grow to $1.12 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.8% (Maximize Market Research).

Jobsolv is building a blue ocean strategy in this space, leveraging AI and automation to transform job search and hiring at scale.

Jobsolv’s Strong Market Validation and B2B Expansion

Over $60,000 in first-year revenue, proving product-market fit

Multiple revenue streams driving growth

Low CPA, high LTV, and high-margin business model

Acquired niche job boards with highly skilled job seekers

Expanding into B2B hiring to serve startups, SMBs, and enterprises

Jobsolv is not another job board. The platform optimizes hiring decisions using deep learning and multi-touch data analysis, reducing hiring time, minimizing bad hires, and improving retention.

Why Investors Are Paying Attention

AI-Powered Recruiting Disruption: Jobsolv automates and optimizes the hiring process.

Bootstrapped & Profitable: Strong revenue growth without prior investment.

Massive Market Opportunity: The $47 billion hiring industry is overdue for AI-driven transformation.

Strategic B2B Expansion: Bringing AI-powered hiring solutions to businesses struggling with talent acquisition.

Experienced Team with Long-Term Vision: A dedicated leadership team with deep startup expertise, focused on building a better Indeed.

Investment Opportunity & Next Steps

Jobsolv is now actively seeking:

Strategic Investors: Those looking to capitalize on AI-driven recruitment transformation.

Mentors & Advisors: Experienced industry leaders who can help scale the company.

Team Members: Hiring top talent, including a CTO, to further develop its AI platform.

Investors and mentors interested in joining Jobsolv’s mission can reach out directly.

📧 Contact: Atticus@Jobsolv.com

📌 View the pitch deck and investment opportunity:

🔗 Jobsolv Pitch Deck

🌍 For more information, visit www.Jobsolv.com

