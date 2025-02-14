AI-Powered Hiring Platform Jobsolv Acquires Two Remote Job Boards, Expands Into B2B Recruiting & AI-Driven Hiring

Remote Job Board Jobsolv Auto Apply Feature

Jobsolv, a profitable AI-powered hiring platform, expands into B2B recruiting, acquires two remote job boards, and revolutionizes hiring with deep AI automation

Job search is broken—slow, inefficient, and outdated. Jobsolv is fixing it with AI and machine learning, making hiring smarter, faster, and more precise for businesses and job seekers alike.” — Atticus Li

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jobsolv, an AI-powered hiring platform designed to help high-skilled jobseekers find their next remote job faster, has announced the acquisition of RemoteNurseRemoteJobs.net and NursingJobsRemote.com, expanding its footprint in the high-growth remote healthcare sector.

With over 18,000+ highly skilled jobseekers and 20,946 job applications processed, Jobsolv has emerged as a leader in AI-driven Job Boards, leveraging deep machine learning (ML) and data science to accelerate job search, apply, and reduce inefficient use of candidate time.

Currently operating as an AI-powered job board, Jobsolv is now expanding into B2B hiring solutions, bringing its automated recruiting technology directly to businesses.

AI-Powered Recruiting & B2B Expansion

Hiring inefficiencies cost businesses billions annually. Jobsolv is tackling this head-on with an AI-driven platform that enables smarter, data-backed hiring decisions.

"Recruiting is broken. Companies waste time and money on outdated job boards and inefficient hiring processes. Jobsolv fixes this—delivering better job matches at a fraction of the cost," said Atticus Li, CEO of Jobsolv.

Through its new B2B offerings, Jobsolv is leveraging AI and machine learning to analyze multi-touch data points, enabling companies to make better hiring decisions by identifying the right skills, cultural fit, and long-term potential. By using deep AI-driven insights, Jobsolv helps businesses reduce mismatched hires, optimize candidate selection, and accelerate onboarding time, ultimately improving employee retention and overall workforce efficiency.

Bootstrapped & Profitable: Jobsolv’s Market Edge

Unlike many venture-backed startups struggling with profitability, Jobsolv has been built from the ground up as a bootstrapped, high-margin, and profitable company.

📈 Key Metrics:

Ultra-low CPA of less than $0.50 per user

High-margin revenue model with strong unit economics

AI-driven candidate-job matching for superior hiring outcomes

With strong inbound interest from investors specializing in AI hiring, B2B recruiting, and HR tech, Jobsolv is exploring strategic funding partnerships to scale its AI hiring technology and expand its B2B employer solutions.

Investors & Strategic Partners

"We've built a profitable, AI-first hiring platform delivering real efficiency in recruiting. Now, we’re looking for strategic partners to accelerate growth and redefine how companies hire,” said Atticus Li.

Investors and partners interested in AI hiring, B2B recruiting, and HR tech innovation are encouraged to reach out to atticus@jobsolv.com.

About Jobsolv

Jobsolv is an AI-powered hiring platform that connects top talent with top companies, offering AI-driven recruitment automation, data-driven job matching, and hiring process optimization. With its deep machine learning algorithms and high-performance recruitment technology, Jobsolv is setting the new standard for hiring in the digital age.

🌍 For more information, visit www.jobsolv.com

📩 Media Inquiries & Investor Relations:

Atticus Li | CEO, Jobsolv

📧 atticus@jobsolv.com

🌍 www.jobsolv.com

Legal Disclaimer:

