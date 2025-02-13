Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,034 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,260 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Jackley Announces Arrest of Spearfish Man On Possession of Child Pornography

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878 

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a Spearfish man was arrested Wednesday on one count of Possession of Child Pornography.

James Frank, 37, was arrested following an investigation of a cyber tip received by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, which is part of the Attorney General’s Office.

ICAC is continuing its investigation. The defendant is presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution.

                                                        -30-

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Attorney General Jackley Announces Arrest of Spearfish Man On Possession of Child Pornography

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more