Attorney General Jackley Announces Arrest of Spearfish Man On Possession of Child Pornography
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025
Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878
PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a Spearfish man was arrested Wednesday on one count of Possession of Child Pornography.
James Frank, 37, was arrested following an investigation of a cyber tip received by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, which is part of the Attorney General’s Office.
ICAC is continuing its investigation. The defendant is presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution.
-30-
