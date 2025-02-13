City releases unverified 2025 Point-In-Time Count data

The annual Point-In-Time (PIT) Count is a vital initiative that is part of the A Place for Everyone plan. It underscores the importance of accurate data and targeted actions to meet the needs of those experiencing homelessness in our community.

This year’s PIT Count was conducted on Wednesday, Jan. 22, and Thursday, Jan. 23. The City of Lawrence’s Homeless Response Team, Bert Nash, Lawrence Community Shelter, and other community volunteers facilitated the count on behalf of the Kansas Statewide Homeless Coalition, which administers the Balance of State Continuum of Care (CoC) responsible for providing this information to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The City submitted their collected information to the Kansas Statewide Homeless Coalition, which will verify it and send out an official report for Douglas County — and the rest of the state — later this year following HUD acceptance. The PIT Count numbers, as submitted by the City of Lawrence Homeless Response Team, are below:

People experiencing sheltered homelessness in Douglas County (2024):136

People experiencing sheltered homelessness in Douglas County (2025): 184

People experiencing unsheltered homelessness in Douglas County (2024): 142

People experiencing unsheltered homelessness in Douglas County (2025): 43

Please note: The 2024 and 2025 numbers reported above only count people who were in emergency shelter at either the Lawrence Community Shelter or City-organized overflow sites. The HUD-verified PIT Count numbers released later this year will include people experiencing sheltered homelessness at other facilities, including Family Promise, Bert Nash and Willow Domestic Violence Center. Unsheltered Homelessness: Behind the Numbers

There are 99 fewer individuals experiencing unsheltered homelessness this year compared to last year (nearly 70% decrease). What has changed in the past year? Since the 2024 PIT count, the City of Lawrence formed the multi-disciplinary Homeless Response Team, which is focused on reaching people who are experiencing unsheltered homelessness. The Homeless Response Team forms relationships with these individuals so they can connect them with the resources they need to become sheltered. Additionally, the City has made significant investment to create additional spaces to shelter people in need. “I’m proud to see the promising shift this year’s preliminary data shows in our efforts to end chronic homelessness in this community,” said Misty Bosch-Hastings, Director, Homeless Solutions Division, City of Lawrence. “These aren’t just numbers — they’re a reflection of the real, on-the-ground work happening every day. Our Homeless Response Team, alongside our dedicated community partners, have been meeting people where they are, building trust, and creating tailored compassionate solutions that fit each person’s journey. The data also reflects the success of our diversion policy, which enables us to return people to their communities of origin or other places where they have resources and a warm handoff can be made. We’ve made great strides, but we’re not stopping here. We’ll continue to build on this momentum, knowing that together, we’re making progress toward ending chronic homelessness.” Sheltered Homelessness: Behind the Numbers

The number of people experiencing sheltered homelessness increased by 48 individuals from 2024 to 2025, a 35% rise. This shift represents people who have moved from unsheltered homelessness into shelters like the Lawrence Community Shelter. While they are still experiencing homelessness, they are now in a safer environment where they have access to services that support their path to permanent housing. “The fact that more individuals are choosing shelter is significant,” said Bosch-Hastings. “It shows that we are building trust and that our shelters are being seen as a gateway to stability. Shelter provides safety, support, and direct connections to housing resources, and this increase demonstrates that people are engaging with the system to move toward long-term solutions.”

The point-in-time count represents real people, each with their own stories, struggles, and hopes. It is vitally important to our work with A Place For Everyone. Through collaborative efforts with Douglas County, the Lawrence Community Shelter, and other dedicated service providers, the City is focused on knowing each person by name, face, and story, ensuring a personalized approach to care and support. This commitment to responsibly providing services has led to powerful milestones of impact, marking significant progress in addressing homelessness in Lawrence.