Insightful Sessions on a Broad Range of Topical Issues at Third Day of India Energy Week 2025

NEW DELHI, INDIA, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ● LNG Affordability and Reliability of Supply Instrumental in Dictating India’s LNG Demand Growth: Industry Experts at India Energy Week 2025Key industry leaders joined hands on the third day of India Energy Week (IEW) to discuss the future of globally traded LNG and its role in shaping sustainable energy markets. The panel on "Globally traded LNG - Shaping business models for the next era," emphasised that India’s gas demand is poised to grow significantly by 2030, but for LNG to be a viable option, it must be affordable, and contracts must be reliable.The panel featured Abhilash Gupta, MD and CEO of THINK Gas and AG&P Pratham; Nakul Raheja, Country Head of Shell Energy; Sandeep Jain, Executive Director, Gas, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.; Rashid Al Mazrouei, SVP, Marketing, ADNOC Gas; and Teresa Dyar, GM, LNG Origination, Asia Pacific, Chevron.The session addressed the aftermath of the 2022 energy crisis, reinforcing the necessity of reliable long-term LNG agreements. Sandeep Jain highlighted India’s resilience in managing the energy crisis in 2022 that led to a price shock. Jain added that the government’s pricing reforms, including a domestic price ceiling and a unified tariff, have stabilised the sector. He singled out the city gas distribution (CGD) sector to drive India’s increasing LNG demand, supplemented by demand from refining, and industrial sectors.● Evolution of Transmission Infrastructure Crucial to Integrating Clean Energy in the Grid: Industry Experts at India Energy Week 2025On the third day of India Energy Week 2025, an expert panel explored pathways to energy transition in the session titled "Future Clean Power Transmission and Distribution Pathways". The experts emphasized the critical role of an advanced transmission infrastructure to absorb and transmit clean from a variety of sources including renewable, coal gasification and nuclear.The discussion featured Kush Singh, Sector Head- Power, The Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation, N Venu, MD & CEO, India and South Asia, Hitachi Energy and Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation. The panelists highlighted the urgency and collaborative effort required to navigate India’s energy transition and position the country as a global leader in sustainable energy solutions.Kush Singh emphasized the significance of coal gasification as a crucial step taken by the Government of India. He noted that India, being the largest importer of energy, could leverage gasification to shift towards energy self-sufficiency, reduce import dependence on natural gas, and bolster economic growth. “With gasification, we can not only reduce subsidies to zero but also transform India into an energy exporter,” Singh stated.● Investment, Standardization, and Lower Cost Key to Green Hydrogen Growth: Industry Experts at India Energy Week 2025At India Energy Week 2025, the panel on "Scaling the Immense Potential of the Green Ammonia Value Chain," saw leading industry experts highlight the need for demand creation, standardization, and strategic partnerships to accelerate the adoption of green hydrogen solutions globally.The panel featured esteemed industry experts including Ranjit Gupta, Founder and CEO of Ocior Energy; Gautam Reddy, CEO, AM Green Ammonia; Sébastien Roussel, COO, Rely; John van der Velden, SVP, Technology, Member of the Executive Leadership Team, Linde Engineering; Bharat Goenka, Region VP, NextChem; and Anil Kumar Taparia, COO - Green Hydrogen and Ammonia, ACME Group.Ranjit Gupta emphasized the need for securing demand for green ammonia. “Without a clear offtake strategy, the business model remains uncertain. The industry must focus on real-world applications of green ammonia and hydrogen,” he said. While Europe remains a key market, Gupta suggested that near-term opportunities may be stronger in India and the East due to favorable cost structures and policy support.● Global Oil & Gas Majors Credit Success of Global Capability Centres to India’s World Class Talent PoolLeading global oil and gas companies endorsed India's evolution as a premier destination for their Global Capability Centres (GCCs), emphasizing the country's transformation from a cost-effective back-office location to a strategic hub for innovation and research & development.These insights emerged on the third day of India Energy Week 2025 during a session titled “India’s Global Capability Centres — Harnessing the evolution of Oil & Gas R&D”. Industry leaders from ExxonMobil, Shell, Chevron, bp, and SLB shared their experiences.Monte Dobson, CEO of ExxonMobil India, highlighted "talent at scale" as India's most compelling advantage, while Shell's VP of Engineering Technology, Ajay Mehta, emphasized that wage arbitrage is now the least significant factor in their Indian operations. Shell's GCCs in Chennai and Bengaluru currently service 35 global assets, focusing on cutting-edge engineering and digital technology solutions, Mehta said.The rapid growth trajectory of these centers is exemplified by bp group, which has scaled to over 4,000 personnel since 2021. Varsha Singh, VP of GBS India at bp group, noted that their facility has become central to global operations, particularly in developing digital twins and advanced analytics solutions.● Experts at IEW 2025 Stress Policy Coordination, Strategic Financial Framework, and State-Centre Synergy to Unlock CGD’s Full Potential.Stakeholders from India’s City Gas Distribution (CGD) sector convened for a panel discussion on “Optimising India’s Transformative City Gas Distribution Model to Deliver the Benefits of a Robust and Secure Gas-Based Economy," at India Energy Week 2025 to explore strategies to expand and optimise the CGD network.Experts highlighted the need for policy coordination, investment in digital solutions, and innovative financial models to drive efficiency and long-term growth for the CGD sector.The discussion brought together key industry experts, including Goutom Chakraborty, CEO, GAIL Gas Limited; Rajesh Mediratta, MD & CEO, Indian Gas Exchange Limited; Kamal Kishore Chatiwal, MD, Indraprastha Gas Limited; Akhil Mehrotra, MD, Pipeline Infrastructure Limited; and N. Senthil Kumar, Director-Pipelines, Indian Oil Corporation.Goutom Chakraborty highlighted that despite its slow start, the sector has witnessed 10% growth over the past five to six years. He attributed the lag to long gestation periods and a lack of prioritisation by infrastructure companies. However, increasing foreign investments, mergers, and acquisitions signal promising prospects for future expansion.● Scaling Solar-based Technologies Can Transform Farm Sector’s Productivity: Industry Experts at India Energy Week 2025Experts emphasised scaling solar energy solutions to enhance agricultural productivity, reduce costs, and integrate food and energy security at India Energy Week 2025 at a session titled “Solar-Based Farm Mechanisation for Transforming Agriculture Across the Global South”.The panel featured insights from Ajay Mathur, Director General, International Solar Alliance; Swati Agarwal, Programme Officer, OAK Foundation; Uwe Gehlen, Head of German Development Cooperation in India and Minister, German Embassy, New Delhi; Subhodeep Basu, ICRIER; Harish Hande, Founder & CEO, SELCO Foundation; and Siraj Hussain, Advisor, Food Processing, FICCI.Ajay Mathur highlighted the growing demand for cereals and the need for innovative, cost-effective solutions. He outlined key solar-based technologies, including solar pumps, solar cold storage, agri-PV systems (a method of using land for both agriculture and solar power generation), and electric tractors. He stressed that while the technology exists, financing models must evolve, and called for asset-based financing and guarantee mechanisms to attract global investors.Harish Hande proposed a long-term asset-based financing model, advocating for reducing reliance on operational expenditure financing. He pointed to Meghalaya’s capital loan model for women turmeric farmers as a replicable financial innovation.● Accelerating Early Adoption of EVs Will Require Private Investment in Electric Infrastructure, Industry Experts at India Energy Week 2025On the third day of India Energy Week 2025, industry leaders convened for a discussion on "Establishing Transformative, Integrated E-Mobility Ecosystems in Emerging Economies”. Experts highlighted that scaling up e-mobility demands strong policy support, strategic public-private partnerships, and a skilled workforce.The panel featured Sarthak Behuria, Chairman and Chairperson of the Board of Directors, Reliance BP Mobility Ltd; Dr. Shailendra Shukla, MD - Mobility Group, India, Eaton; Vignesh Nandakumar, CEO Asia, Enfinity Global; Min Yih Tan, SVP, mobility Asia, Shell segment; and Vishal Kapoor, CEO, EESL moderated by Suvojoy Sengupta, CEO, AECOM India.Vishal Kapoor addressed key challenges in transitioning from direct fossil fuel-based systems to electricity-based mobility. "One major hurdle is the installation of distribution transformers and capacity augmentation. Currently, with a limited number of EVs, this is manageable, but as the ecosystem grows, large-scale private sector investment—amounting to several lakh crores—will be needed," he said.Shailendra Shukla, pointed out that different vehicle categories have unique energy requirements, necessitating standardization. "Public-private partnerships will be instrumental in ensuring a smooth transition. We must prioritize research and development, as the biggest expense in energy transition will come from innovation," he remarked. He also noted that LNG and hydrogen-powered vehicles were prominently featured at the India Energy Week exhibition, signifying their role in the future of mobility.● Details of key Agreements/MoUs signed at IEW 2025A. Crude term deal between BPCL & Pterobras, BrazilIndia’s BPCL signed an Optional term contract with Brazil’s Petrobras for import of Brazilian crude grades upto 6 million barrels, at India energy Week 2025. This is another milestone towards India’s energy security & diversification of our sources.B. LNG Import deal between IOCL & ADNOCIOCL & ADNOC, UAE signed a Sale & purchase Agreement for sourcing of long term LNG upto 1.2 MMTPA from 2026 onwards for 14 years. The contract is valued over USD 7 billion, marking another milestone towards India’s endeavour to become natural gas based economy.C. LNG import agreement between BPCL & ADNOCBPCL & ADNOC, UAE have signed a term LNG offtake agreement on 13th February 2025. The agreement covers procurement of 2.4 MMT of LNG over a period of 5 years, starting April 2025. The agreement is extendable by another 5 years with mutual consent.D. LNG export agreement between IOCL & NepalIndia signed its first LNG export agreement at IEW2025. IOCL has signed a Sales Agreement with M/s Yogya Holdings Nepal for export of around 1 Thousand Metric Tonn (TMT) of LNG to Nepal. It will be the first ever sale of LNG to Nepal from India by cryogenic trucks through Dhamra Terminal in Odisha. Contract for 5 years with annual quantity of 240 Metric Tonnes per annum.E. MoU between bp plc & ONGCbp has been selected by ONGC to act as the Technical Services Provider (TSP) for the Mumbai High field, India’s largest and most prolific offshore oil field.As the TSP, bp will conduct a comprehensive review of the field’s performance and identify improvements as well as implement suitable technological interventions and practices for improving production and recovery from this important national resource. bp will serve in an advisory role to ONGC identifying recovery technologies and practices with the aim of stabilizing production and reversing decline, returning production from this nationally important oilfield to a strong growth path.F. MoU between bp plc & EILEIL has signed an MoU with BP Business Solutions India Pvt. Ltd. for Collaborative Technical Solutions. This partnership will focus on refining, terminals, pipelines, and operational developments in oil & gas, with an emphasis on carbon emission reduction, surge studies and energy efficiency improvements across businesses worldwide.G. MoU between OVL & PetrobrasONGC Videsh Ltd. (OVL) and Petrobras, Brazil have signed an MoU for joint participation/collaboration in upstream industry in Brazil, India, and third countries including collaboration in producing Oil & Gas projects. The parties will also explore cooperation opportunities across trading, low carbon solutions, digitalization as well as Human capital Development and services.H. MoU between OIL & PetrobrasOil India Limited (OIL) & Petrobras, Brazil have signed an MoU for strategic cooperation opportunities in Indian offshore exploration hydrocarbon landscape.Under this collaboration, OIL and Petrobras will jointly explore opportunities in India’s deep and ultra-deep offshore regions, including the Mahanadi, Andaman, and other sedimentary basins. The partnership aligns with the Government of India’s policy initiatives aimed at accelerating hydrocarbon exploration under the Hydrocarbon Exploration and Licensing Policy (HELP) and the Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP).I. MoU between BPCL & Eco Wave Power, IsraelBPCL has partnered with Eco Wave Power to develop India's first wave energy pilot project, leveraging the nation's substantial wave energy potential as a sustainable and commercially viable renewable resource. The proposed system for BPCL will utilize Eco Wave Power’s proven wave energy converter technology, demonstrating wave energy in Mumbai through a 100 kW pilot installation.J. MoU between BPCL & National Sugar Institute (NSI), Kanpur, UPThe National Sugar Institute (NSI), Kanpur, renowned for its expertise in the sugar and allied industries, has successfully demonstrated the potential of sweet sorghum for bioethanol production at its in-house facility. NSI is now seeking an industrial partner to scale up this technology. BPCL has partnered with NSI for establishing production systems, capacity building for farmers, and onboarding value chain partners. It also focuses on piloting sweet sorghum for juice-based bioethanol production and cost estimation.*ENDS*About India Energy Week 2025India Energy Week was envisioned as more than just another industry conference—it was designed to be a dynamic platform redefining global energy dialogues. In just two years, this self-funded initiative has achieved precisely that, becoming the world’s second-largest energy event. The third edition, scheduled from February 11-14, 2025, at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, represents a significant milestone in shaping the global energy narrative.

