Thursday, February 13, 2025

GOVERNOR PHIL SCOTT ANNOUNCES $4.7M IN COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANTS TO BENEFIT 15 TRANSFORMATIVE PROJECTS

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott and the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) today announced $4,764,010 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding to benefit 15 projects in 14 communities. Projects include supporting the creation of the regional Orange County Parent Child Center in Randolph, renovating the Abenaki Nation of Missisquoi headquarters in Swanton which includes a food pantry that serves the entire region, and increasing home ownership services provided by the Windham and Windsor Housing Trust.

“These investments are transformational for rural Vermont and will help revitalize communities,” said Governor Phil Scott. “Without this support, many of these projects would not get across the finish line. I want to thank our Congressional delegation for their support of this important program.”

There is a total of nine of the projects that will receive a CDBG grant:

Town of Braintree – Subgrant to Green Mountain Economic Development Corporation to develop property in Randolph to become Orange County Parent Child Center which will accommodate 88 childcare slots, workforce training, education, and other services.

– Subgrant to Green Mountain Economic Development Corporation to develop property in Randolph to become Orange County Parent Child Center which will accommodate 88 childcare slots, workforce training, education, and other services. Town of Hardwick – Subgrant to Heartbeet Lifesharing, Inc. to hire at least three full-time staff to support three Vermonters living with developmental and/or physical impairment.

– Subgrant to Heartbeet Lifesharing, Inc. to hire at least three full-time staff to support three Vermonters living with developmental and/or physical impairment. Town of Randolph – Subgrant to Randolph Area Community Development Corporation for design and rehabilitation of 25 existing affordable housing units and construction of seven at three different properties.

– Subgrant to Randolph Area Community Development Corporation for design and rehabilitation of 25 existing affordable housing units and construction of seven at three different properties. Town of Swanton – Subgrant to Maquam Bay of Missisquoi to renovate the Abenaki Nation of Missisquoi's headquarters in Swanton. The building serves all members of the public with cultural and community services, programs and events including the Abenaki Food Pantry, health and wellness workshops, and preservation and enrichment of indigenous cultural knowledge.

– Subgrant to Maquam Bay of Missisquoi to renovate the Abenaki Nation of Missisquoi's headquarters in Swanton. The building serves all members of the public with cultural and community services, programs and events including the Abenaki Food Pantry, health and wellness workshops, and preservation and enrichment of indigenous cultural knowledge. Town of Bennington – Subgrant to Shires Housing for integration, technical expertise, and coordination necessary for the merger of Shires Housing, Housing Trust of Rutland County, and NeighborWorks of Western Vermont.

– Subgrant to Shires Housing for integration, technical expertise, and coordination necessary for the merger of Shires Housing, Housing Trust of Rutland County, and NeighborWorks of Western Vermont. Town of Fair Haven – Planning feasibility study to determine if a vacant industrial building can be redeveloped so it can again produce HUD approved Manufactured Homes.

– Planning feasibility study to determine if a vacant industrial building can be redeveloped so it can again produce HUD approved Manufactured Homes. Town of Hancock – Conduct feasibility study, develop architectural and engineering plans for construction of housing, and conduct an environmental review at 50 Taylor Meadow.

– Conduct feasibility study, develop architectural and engineering plans for construction of housing, and conduct an environmental review at 50 Taylor Meadow. Town of Stowe – Subgrant to Downstreet Housing & Community Development to plan for the merger of the Lamoille Housing Partnership and Downstreet Housing and Community Development.

– Subgrant to Downstreet Housing & Community Development to plan for the merger of the Lamoille Housing Partnership and Downstreet Housing and Community Development. Town of West Rutland – Subgrant to NeighborWorks of Western Vermont to fund merger of Housing Trust of Rutland County, NeighborWorks of Western Vermont, and Shires Housing in Bennington.

Click here for a full list of awards.

Six other projects which received CDBG funding in the past are awarded CDBG Enhancement grants in this round. For more details about these latest awards and previous CDBG grants, please visit the DHCD website.

CDBG is funded by U.S. Housing and Urban Development and administered by the Vermont Community Development Program at DHCD. Seventy percent of CDBG funds must primarily benefit low- and moderate-income households.