Center for Plain Language Announces 2025 ClearMark Awards and Pre-Ceremony Workshop

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Center for Plain Language invites professionals, advocates, and organizations to attend the 2025 ClearMark Awards on May 22, 2025, at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. The event will celebrate excellence in clear and accessible communication across industries.Before the awards ceremony, attendees can participate in an interactive workshop on plain language and design thinking. Led by four industry experts, this hands-on session will offer practical strategies to make information clear, accessible, and engaging.Why Attend the ClearMark AwardsThe ClearMark Awards recognize organizations that simplify complex information for the public. Past winners include government agencies, nonprofits, and businesses that excel in clear communication across digital and print platforms.The 2025 Awards introduce new "Best In" awards highlighting the top entries across all categories. Winners will also be eligible for the Grand ClearMark Award, the highest recognition in plain language excellence.Keynote Speaker: Dr. Cynthia BaurThe event will feature a keynote address by Cynthia Baur, PhD, Director of the University of Maryland Horowitz Center for Health Literacy. In her talk, “From Plain Language Policies to Local Action in Maryland,” Dr. Baur will highlight how the state has advanced plain language, language access, and health literacy through policy, implementation, and evaluation.Pre-Ceremony Workshop: Learn from the ExpertsAttendees are encouraged to join an engaging pre-ceremony workshop that will explore:• Strategies to simplify complex content• Design thinking principles for clear communication• Real-world case studies from industry leadersThis session is ideal for professionals in content creation, UX design, legal, healthcare, government, and business communications.Event DetailsDate: May 22, 2025Location: National Press Club, Washington, D.C.Details & Registration: Center for Plain Language websiteFor more information, contact us at info@centerforplainlanguage.org###ABOUT THE CENTER FOR PLAIN LANGUAGEThe Center for Plain Language is a North American non-profit organization that helps government agencies and businesses write clear and understandable documents. The Center hosts the annual ClearMark Awards for the best communications in plain language and produces the Federal Report Card, which evaluates how well federal agencies are complying with the Plain Writing Act of 2010. To become a member or for more information, visit us at https://centerforplainlanguage.org/ and connect with us on Facebook, X, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

