2025 ClearMark Awards Submissions Open

ClearMark Awards Logo

Celebrating Excellence in Plain Language

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Center for Plain Language announces the opening of submissions for the 2025 ClearMark Awards, the leading event honoring achievements in clear and accessible communication. This annual competition recognizes organizations and individuals transforming complex content into clear, user-friendly materials across various industries.This year, the ClearMark Awards introduces the "Best In" awards, designed to spotlight outstanding work across all categories. These new distinctions complement the existing category awards and the prestigious Grand ClearMark Award, broadening the recognition of excellence in plain language.About the ClearMark AwardsThe ClearMark Awards highlight projects that simplify communication for diverse audiences. Past winners include government agencies, nonprofits, and businesses that excel in creating accessible websites, apps, documents, and reports.Submission DetailsSubmissions are accepted from January 6 to January 31, 2025. Eligible entries will be evaluated for the new "Best In" awards, alongside their respective categories.For submission guidelines, categories, and judging criteria, visit: ClearMark Awards Submissions Save the Date: Awards Ceremony and WorkshopWinners will be announced on May 22, 2025, at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.Prior to the ceremony, attendees are invited to participate in an interactive workshop exploring plain language and design thinking. Led by industry experts, this session will offer practical insights and hands-on activities. Additional details will be shared soon.For more information, contact us at info@centerforplainlanguage.###ABOUT THE CENTER FOR PLAIN LANGUAGEThe Center for Plain Language is a North American non-profit organization that helps government agencies and businesses write clear and understandable documents. The Center hosts the annual ClearMark Awards for the best communications in plain language and produces the Federal Report Card, which evaluates how well federal agencies are complying with the Plain Writing Act of 2010. To become a member or for more information, visit us at https://centerforplainlanguage.org/ and connect with us on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.