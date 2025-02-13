Targeting of journalists of grave concern, say NUJ and IFJ

The National Union of Journalists and International Federation of Journalists have expressed their shock and concern at the detention of Richard Medhurst in Austria on 3 February.

This is seemingly an escalation from Medhurst's detention in the UK in 2024 under the UK’s anti-terrorism legislation and a worrying development. Both the UK and Austrian governments should understand that journalism is not terrorism.

Medhurst was questioned by the authorities following correspondence from the Austrian government informing him of the need to attend an interview regarding his residency status. Once present, the journalist was informed his residency may be revoked due to his journalism.

State security officers subsequently accompanied Medhurst to his home where they conducted a raid of his residence and broadcasting studio. A warrant served by officers alleged his affiliation with terrorist groups and resulted in the seizure of his electronic devices including laptops and mobile devices, essential for his work.

The NUJ and IFJ are deeply concerned at the apparent targeting of Medhurst and that confidential journalistic material, including those beyond the scope of the warrant as identified by the journalist, was confiscated. Last year, the NUJ and IFJ wrote jointly to Matt Jukes, Head of UK counter terrorism over the use of anti-terror legislation against Medhurst and other journalists in the UK.

Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, said:

"We have repeatedly voiced our concern over the chilling effect caused by the targeting of journalists using anti-terror legislation. The latest investigation into Richard Medhurst will no doubt leave journalists worried about approaches being adopted by international governments. We need greater transparency from both the British and Austrian police and call once more, for the proportionate use of police powers. No journalist at home or abroad should fear detention or their ability to protect sources simply for carrying out their duties."

Anthony Bellanger, IFJ general secretary, said:

“The arrest of Richard Medhurst in Austria is an alarming and unacceptable attack on press freedom. This detention not only violates Medhurst's fundamental rights as a journalist but also undermines the core principles of democracy. We stand in unwavering solidarity with Richard and all journalists who face persecution for doing their job. We remind governments everywhere that a free and independent press is essential to a free society.

