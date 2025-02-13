Former San Jose Vice Mayor Madison Nguyen Joins PRxDigital

Former San Jose Vice Mayor will lead economic development and business growth Initiatives

Madison’s talents in leveraging business interests to benefit the whole community are unmatched, and we are elated to have her on our team.” — Brenna Bolger, PRxDigital’s founder and CEO

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PRxDigital, Inc. , one of Silicon Valley’s leading public relations and marketing firms, is pleased to announce that Madison Nguyen, the first Vietnamese American woman elected to public office in California and former San Jose City Councilmember and Vice Mayor, has joined the firm to lead economic development and business growth initiatives. With her extensive experience in public service and the business community, Nguyen will focus on the tech sector and local municipalities.“Madison’s talents in leveraging business interests to benefit the whole community are unmatched, and we are elated to have her on our team,” says Brenna Bolger, PRxDigital ’s founder and CEO.Nguyen brings a wealth of expertise in economic development, policymaking, and community engagement. During her tenure on the San Jose City Council, she played a pivotal role in advancing key business initiatives, fostering job creation, and enhancing the region’s economic growth. Her leadership will be instrumental in helping PRxDigital expand its work in supporting businesses, local governments, and technology companies that are active in the investment and growth of Silicon Valley.“I am thrilled to join PRxDigital, a firm deeply rooted in our local community and dedicated to local businesses and nonprofits,” said Nguyen. “Our local companies have a significant impact on the economic health of the whole region, and I’m excited to be part of a team that continues to drive this ongoing success.”Headquartered in Silicon Valley, PRxDigital is a full-service marketing communications firm specializing in creating content that helps its clients tell compelling stories and connect with key audiences. PRxDigital takes pride in collaborating with clients to create engaging integrated marketing strategies that resonate with diverse audiences.###

