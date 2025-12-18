Community and Trustee Support Advance San Jose City College's Proposed Bachelor’s Degree in Alcohol & Drug Studies

Community support for the program filled the entire room at the Board of Trustees Meeting

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Support continues to build behind San Jose City College’s proposed Bachelor of Science in Alcohol & Drug Studies, following a powerful show of advocacy from students, alumni, treatment providers, community leaders and a strong endorsement from the SJCC Board of Trustees.At a recent meeting between college leadership and the Alcohol & Drug Studies (ADS) program, the community turned out in force. Former students in recovery, current ADS students, alumni, advisory board members, treatment center representatives, and local advocates filled the room to share how the program has changed lives — and why expanding it to a bachelor’s degree is critical to addressing Santa Clara County’s behavioral-health workforce shortage. During the meeting, the Board of Trustees expressed support for advancing the proposed degree, marking a significant milestone in the program’s approval process. Executive leadership is now formally vetting the proposal, with a decision expected in April or May.The proposed bachelor’s degree would be the first of its kind in the region, creating an accessible and affordable pathway for students — many of whom are working adults, single parents, or individuals with lived experience in recovery — to pursue advanced credentials and long-term careers in addiction treatment and behavioral health.“This is a workforce development issue, a public health issue, and an education equity issue,” advocates shared during the meeting. “There is no shortage of need, only a shortage of trained professionals. This program helps close that gap,” says Gary Montrezza , CEO of Pathway Society , a local treatment provider.Key leaders supporting the advancement of the proposal include Chancellor Dr. Beatriz Chaidez, interim President Chui Tsang, Dean of Humanities, Social Sciences and Arts Maristella Tapia, Vice President of Student Affairs William Garcia, Vice Chancellor Jeremy Brown, Interim Vice President of Academic Affairs Misty Stroud, Vice President of Administrative Services Christopher Hawken, and Director of Marketing and Public Relations Daniel Garcia. Their engagement reflects a growing alignment between institutional leadership and community needs.If approved this spring, the program would move next to funding authorization by the Board of Trustees and subsequent state-level review. Pending approvals, SJCC could begin offering the bachelor’s degree as early as 2027–2028.For faculty lead Mary Crocker Cook , who has guided SJCC’s Alcohol & Drug Studies program for decades, and for practitioners like Leandra Canion of Pathway Society, whose career began in the ADS program, the moment represents both progress and promise.The community remains energized as the proposal enters its next phase — hopeful that SJCC will soon lead the region in expanding educational pathways that strengthen recovery services and improve access to care.

