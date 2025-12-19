Memorial Recognizes 152 Lives Lost in Santa Clara County’s Unhoused Community This Year

HomeFirst is a leading provider of housing opportunities emergency, interim, and permanent to our unhoused and housing-insecure neighbors in the Bay Area of California. HomeFirst hosts the annual Santa Clara County Homeless Persons' Memorial

HomeFirst commemorates lives lost in recognition of National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day

These losses reinforce the urgency with which we must all work together to create safer, more dignified paths out of homelessness for every member of our community.” — René Ramirez, HomeFirst CEO

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On December 19th, two days before National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day, HomeFirst will host a memorial to honor the 152 individuals who lost their lives between December 1, 2024, and November 30, 2025, while living without housing in Santa Clara County. The event will be held from 11:15am – 12:45pm at the Boccardo Reception Center, Santa Clara County’s largest congregate shelter (2011 Little Orchard St., San Jose, CA, 95125).This year, 152 lives were lost, down from 197 last year. The youngest person was 16 years old, and the oldest was 82, with the average age being 58. The male/female divide was stark, with 134 of the people passing being men and 18 being women. Men comprised 88% of deaths but make up only 70% of the unhoused community.The event will bring together members of the unhoused community, service providers, local leaders, and the greater public. At the memorial, the name of each person who lost their life will be read, recognizing their individuality.“The people we are mourning should be waking up today to another morning,” said San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan. “Each year, this memorial reminds us why we work so hard to get people indoors and why we need to work harder to intervene earlier. Because no one's mother, son, brother, or child should be forced to live and die on our streets.”Those who attend the memorial will hear a series of short speeches from San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan; Campbell Mayor Sergio Lopez; Supervisor Betty Duong; a representative from the Office of Senator Dave Cortese, Mariam Ghallab; HomeFirst CEO, René Ramirez; and a HomeFirst Program Manager who has lived experience with homelessness, Karlee Douglas. A moment of reflection will be led by a local religious leader.“This memorial brings into focus what is truly at stake - human lives. Amid debate about the causes of homelessness or who bears responsibility, let's not lose sight of the simple fact that lives are on the line,” said HomeFirst CEO, René Ramirez. “These losses reinforce the urgency with which we must all work together to create safer, more dignified paths out of homelessness for every member of our community.”Homelessness remains a critical issue in Santa Clara County. According to the 2025 Point-In-Time Count, there are 10,711 people experiencing homelessness in the county. While the number of people experiencing homelessness has increased from 9,903 in 2024, the percentage of those who are sheltered has also increased.You can register to attend the memorial here EVENT DETAILS:Date: Friday, December 19, 2025Start time: 11:15 am - 12:45pmLocation: Boccardo Reception Center2011 Little Orchard St, San Jose, CA 95125

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.