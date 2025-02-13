Proactive MD Announces Major Expansion in Michigan and Illinois

Healthcare innovator accelerates growth strategy with additional expansions in the Midwest

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Proactive MD, national leader in value-based care, continues its nationwide expansion with the acquisition of primary care health centers in Michigan and Illinois. This marks a key milestone in broadening the organization’s ability to support large manufacturing companies and union workers in both states. These additional locations will provide vital access to workers in rural areas who are otherwise unable to access onsite primary care."We are proud to extend our reach into these new communities," said John Collier, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Proactive MD. "This expansion enables us to fully support growing demand for a full continuum of care from unions, city and county employees, and large manufacturers."This acquisition follows a series of recent growth initiatives in Alabama, Utah, California, and other states. These additional Advanced Primary Care Health Centers will provide comprehensive, integrated services including pharmacy, laboratory testing, and radiology through a dedicated medical team.Proactive MD’s model is unique in its ownership of not just Advanced Primary Care Health Centers, but support services including lab, pharmacy, imaging centers, urgent care, and its proprietary Proactive IQsoftware platform to integrate these services for true value-based population health management. This comprehensive model is redefining the healthcare experience for patients, employers, and providers alike.About Proactive MDProactive MD is a leading value-based care provider dedicated to transforming healthcare for patients, employers, and health plan partners through innovative, integrated solutions. By partnering with employers and health plans, Proactive MD goes beyond the limitations of traditional primary care and delivers accessible, affordable, and superior care to patients. Built upon strong provider-patient relationships, its integrated model offers centralized clinical diagnostics, pathology services, urgent care, pharmacy services, and healthcare technology. Learn more about how Proactive MD is transforming healthcare at www.proactive.md

