FASHION DESIGNERS OF LATIN AMERICA CONCLUDE A STUNNING NYFW SHOWCASE, CELEBRATING SUSTAINABILITY, HERITAGE, & INNOVATION

Giannina Azar - Miss Universe Victoria Kjaer - Albania Rosario & Models during Closing show United Palace. Photo by Henrry Villafranca Model on the Runway for Barzaga Model on the Runway for Carlos Pineda Models on the Runway for Yirko Sivirich Model on the Runway for Aaron Fonseca

At FDLA, we believe in the power of fashion to transcend borders & tell stories that resonate globally. We are committed to showcasing the rich diversity & creativity of Latin American designers.” — Albania Rosario President & Founder at FDLA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fashion Designers of Latin America (FDLA) once again captivated New York Fashion Week (NYFW) with an extraordinary lineup of Latin American talent, delivering a series of breathtaking runway shows, thought-provoking discussions, and immersive fashion experiences from February 7th to 11th.

The event kicked off on February 7th with an engaging Fashion Talk at Gambit Gallery, where industry visionaries—including designers Agatha Ruiz de la Prada, Willfredo Gerardo, Carlos Pineda, and FDLA Founder and President Albania Rosario—gathered to discuss sustainability, global fashion, and the impact of Latin culture on the industry.

Following this, FDLA participated in the Miss Universe official press conference event, where a strategic alliance was announced between Albania Rosario, President of FDLA Group Inc, and Raul Rocha, President and Legacy Holding at Miss Universe Organization. This partnership aims to continue elevating Latin American fashion talent and supporting women in business.

The official FDLA runway presentations began on February 9th at Canoe Studios at Starrett Lehigh, featuring a diverse roster of visionary designers. The day showcased collections from Agatha Ruiz de la Prada (Spain), Yirko Sivirich (Peru), and Juan Carlos Collazo (Puerto Rico), along with emerging talents like Aaron Fonseca (Mexico), Disiego Borrero (Puerto Rico), and Bárzaga (Cuba) in the highly anticipated New Ones to Watch segment.

The evening concluded with standout shows from Willfredo Gerardo (Mexico), Idol Jose (Venezuela), and Carlos Pineda (Mexico), whose designs mesmerized the audience with their cultural richness.

On February 10th, the FDLA presentation moved to the grand United Palace, featuring collections from Pedro Juan Atelier (Colombia) and Idol Jose’s menswear line, followed by an electrifying finale from Giannina Azar (Dominican Republic). The night reached its pinnacle as Miss Universe 2024, Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark, graced the runway alongside Giannina Azar, delivering a show-stopping finale that celebrated the magnificence and international influence of Latin American fashion.

The FDLA NYFW experience concluded on February 11th at INNSiDE by Meliá New York NOMAD, where fashion enthusiasts had the exclusive opportunity to engage directly with designers at the Shop the Runway event. This final day allowed attendees to meet the creative minds behind the collections and purchase pieces straight from the runway, bridging the gap between high fashion and the consumer market.

Albania Rosario, Founder and President of FDLA, expressed her gratitude and excitement, stating, "I am extremely excited and emotional to return to United Palace and the vibrant and colorful community of northern Manhattan’s 10th district, where it all began a decade and a half ago. I am enormously grateful for the continued support of Council of the City of New York Carmen de la Rosa and Hispanic Federation’s president Frankie Miranda, who uplifts the Latino community."

FDLA continues to push boundaries, amplify Latin American voices, and redefine the fashion landscape on a global scale. As the curtains close on another groundbreaking season, the impact of FDLA's platform resonates beyond the runway, solidifying its place as a major force in the industry.

For more information and exclusive access to future FDLA events, visit www.fdla.co/access and follow @fashiondesignersoflatinamerica on social media.

