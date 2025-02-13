Submit Release
UPDATE- 25A2001032- Missing Person

 On February 13th 2025, Zachary Ross contacted the Vermont State Police- St. Albans barracks and advised he was safe.



VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

CASE:25A2001032

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sergeant Michael Mattuchio                             

STATION:      St. Albans

CONTACT: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 02/13/2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: Grand Isle, VT

 

WELFARE CHECK / MISSING

Zachary Ross (31)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 Vermont State Police are looking to make contact with Zachary Ross (31) who was last seen on 02/10/2025 leaving his residence in Grand Isle, VT. He is believed to be in the Franklin/ Chittenden County Area. He is believed to be driving a 2010 Grey Ford Explorer bearing Vermont registration HYR646.

 At this time, there are no indicators that Ross is in immediate danger or missing under suspicious circumstances, however, there are concerns for his welfare.

 Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call VSP St. Albans at (802) 524-5993.





Detective Sergeant Michael Mattuchio

Bureau of Criminal Investigations A-West

Vermont State Police- St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Rd

St. Albans VT 05478

Crisis Negotiator 

Phone: 802-524-5993

Fax: 802-527-1150

Email: Michael.Mattuchio@vermont.gov


