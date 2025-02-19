Data Axle Nonprofit Welcomes Anne Morrison to the Analytics Team

An innovative leader with more than 20 years of experience, Anne will leverage her industry expertise to fuel clients’ heart-fueled missions

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Data Axle Nonprofit , a leading provider of data and data-driven marketing solutions, is thrilled to announce the hiring of Anne Morrison, Director of Analytics, Product Development/ Design. With extensive experience and a respected reputation in the industry, Anne will play a critical role in helping clients transform data into actionable insights and providing tactical guidance to drive business success.Anne joins Data Axle with over 20 years of experience in data analytics and strategic consulting. Throughout her career, she has been recognized for her innovative approach to data interpretation and her ability to translate complex data sets into clear, practical strategies. Her expertise will be invaluable to clients as they navigate the evolving landscape of data-driven decision-making.Prior to joining Data Axle, Anne spent 16 years at Target Analytics, a division of Blackbaud, where she analyzed fundraising trends for leading nonprofits and produced comprehensive reports that informed key initiatives for clients while supervising a consulting team for a donor benchmarking program. At Epsilon, Anne was the Senior Director of Account Management, where she directed and worked with nonprofit clients to optimize their marketing and fundraising efforts."We are excited to have Anne on board," said Niely Shams, President of Nonprofit at Data Axle. "Her deep industry knowledge and proven track record in analytics will enhance our ability to support clients in achieving their goals. We believe her contributions will significantly elevate our service offerings."In this new role, Anne will focus on expanding the capabilities of Predictive Edge Analytics, Data Axle Nonprofit’s advanced analytics platform designed to provide nonprofits with intuitive insights derived from trusted data. It combines interactive dashboards, sophisticated content, and robust reporting tools to help nonprofit leaders identify trends, make data-informed decisions, and build stronger connections with their supporters. The platform is built to make analytics accessible at all levels of an organization, helping nonprofits maximize fundraising potential while staying focused on their mission.Data Axle understands that the power of data lies in its interpretation. With Anne's guidance and knowledge, the analytics team, led by Amy O’Connor, will further empower clients to harness their data and uncover insights to deliver meaningful results.“I am passionate about helping nonprofits advance their missions, engage supporters, and drive change through the solutions we offer, said Anne Morrison. “It’s an honor to be part of such a talented and dedicated team, and I look forward to collaborating with our clients to maximize their impact and unlock their full potential."As Data Axle Nonprofit continues to grow and innovate, it remains committed to providing clients with the tools and insights needed to thrive in a data-driven world. Learn more at dataaxlenonprofit.com About Data Axle NonprofitData Axle Nonprofit is dedicated to driving powerful results by harnessing data-driven analytics and cutting-edge technology to provide insightful, targeted strategies within an omnichannel environment. Our mission is to empower organizations to effectively reach and engage their audiences across multiple platforms, ensuring a cohesive and impactful message. Our collaborative approach prioritizes understanding each nonprofit's unique needs, and together, we create pathways for sustainable growth.

