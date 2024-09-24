Data Axle Celebrates the 20th Anniversary of Salesgenie®, Its Best-in-Class Lead Generation Product

Data Axle

New Innovations and Capabilities will Continue to Empower Businesses with Cutting-Edge Sales Prospecting Solutions

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Data Axle , a leader in data-driven marketing and business intelligence solutions, proudly announced the 20th anniversary of Salesgenie, its leading sales prospecting solution trusted by businesses, sales teams, and marketers nationwide. For two decades, Salesgenie has empowered businesses to find, acquire, and retain customers through innovative data solutions and prospecting tools. During this time, it has seen continued improvements, new innovations, and advanced capabilities, maintaining its hold as a reliable, top product in the industry.“At Data Axle, we are deeply committed to providing our customers with unparalleled, quality data to help them reach their goals and fuel meaningful growth,” says Mark Cullinane, President of Local Marketing Solutions at Data Axle. “Our dedicated teams work tirelessly to provide businesses with the core data foundation for effective decision-making and targeted marketing strategies to meet business needs.”Data and customer intelligence is the foundation of Salesgenie, and Data Axle invests millions of dollars every year and dedicates hundreds of full-time researchers to continuously update records and ensure data accuracy and continued coverage. The company was recently recognized as a leader by Forrester Research in The Forrester Wave™: Marketing and Sales Data Providers for B2B, Q1 2024 report, which evaluated 14 providers on 28 criteria across three primary categories: current offering, strategy, and market presence. This recognition is a testament to the quality of data that Salesgenie provides. Armed with this intel, businesses can develop a deep understanding of customer and prospect identities online and offline.“We are thrilled to celebrate 20 years of Salesgenie,” said Cullinane. “Over the past two decades, Salesgenie has helped thousands of businesses fuel their sales pipelines, close deals, and drive revenue. This milestone is a testament to the ongoing trust our customers place in us and the hard work of our dedicated teams.”Key Milestones in Salesgenie’s 20-Year Journey:• 2004 – Launched the first iteration of Salesgenie, a breakthrough SaaS product allowing businesses to quickly build custom lists for their sales and marketing efforts• 2012-2013 – Launched CRM functionality alongside the first-of-its-kind, do-it-yourself email and direct mail feature for both customer acquisition and retention• 2015 – Launched Salesgenie Team functionality, enabling managers to build and assign audiences to sales professionals and track performance• 2020 – Launched B2C Link, giving Data Axle customers the unique ability to link business professionals to their place of residence to significantly increase their prospecting reach• 2023-2024 – Launched AI assistance for audience recommendations and intent data for businesses, providing more than 8,000 intent topics and 3.5 billion intent signals for enhanced B2B targetingLooking to the next 20 years, Data Axle is committed to expanding Salesgenie’s capabilities by incorporating features from its recently announced suite of next-generation, AI-driven data, intelligence, and omnichannel marketing solutions built to enrich the user experience with a focus on top-tier customer service.To mark Salesgenie’s 20th anniversary, Data Axle is offering special promotions to help businesses maximize their sales efforts. Customers, partners, and prospects are encouraged to contact Data Axle to learn more about enhancing their marketing and sales strategies further. For more information, please call (866) 512-2551 or visit Salesgenie.com About Data AxleData Axle is a leading provider of data-driven marketing and business intelligence and sales prospecting solutions for enterprises, small-medium businesses, nonprofits, and political organizations. Our data and powerful tools help them acquire, grow, and retain customers. Salesgenie, the company’s best-in-class product, is an easy-to-use platform that gives users unlimited viewing access to millions of business leads and consumer leads, as well as a built-in outreach tool for their calling, emailing, and direct mail needs.

