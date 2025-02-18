TOOTRiS Partners with Contec to Deliver Flexible Child Care Benefits to Working Parents

Contect and TOOTRiS Team Up

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TOOTRiS, the first-and-only on-demand Child Care platform in the country, offering around-the-clock services, has partnered with Contec, Inc., a global leader in contamination control products, to provide innovative Child Care Benefits to Contec’s associates. Based in Spartanburg, SC, Contec operates across three shifts and understands the challenges working parents face when trying to find Child Care that fits their busy schedules.

Through this partnership, Contec associates will get premium access to the TOOTRiS platform, allowing parents to search, vet, and enroll their little ones in licensed Child Care centers, Family Child Care homes, summer camps, before-and-after school programs, emergency care, and a wide selection of other wraparound care services. Additionally, Contec will provide working parents up to $250 a month to put towards the cost of care.

“Our associates are the heart of everything we do at Contec, and we understand the challenges they face balancing work and family, especially with the varied hours many of them work,” said Francisca Yanez, Contec’s Chief Human Resources Officer. “By partnering with TOOTRiS, we’re not just supporting our team members at home with access to flexible Child Care options—we are creating a ripple effect that benefits our workplace, local Child Care providers, and, most importantly, the children in the communities where we live and work. It’s an investment in our people, their families, and the communities we’re proud to call home.”

The Child Care Crisis

This partnership comes at a critical time, with Child Care costs soaring higher than mortgages in most states and availability limited nationwide. According to a report, Child Care is even harder to find for manufacturing employees who work non-traditional hours, and many of which work or live in rural areas where Child Care deserts are prevalent*.

“Contec is leading the way in supporting its workforce with flexible Child Care Benefits,” said Alessandra Lezama, CEO of TOOTRiS and member of the ReadyNation CEO Task Force on Early Childhood. “They are recognizing families need more than a one-size-fits-all solution, and by giving parents the ability to choose what works for them, they’re ensuring their associates can thrive at work and at home.”

The Importance of Early Childhood Education

Part of Contec’s Corporate Social Responsibility Program is a commitment to Early Childhood Education. Jack McBride, Contec CEO and Co-Founder, elaborates on the importance of the TOOTRiS partnership and its impact on the critical developmental years in a child’s life. “During my 15-year involvement with early childhood education, I have learned that 80% of brain growth happens in the first three years of life,” says McBride. “Proper brain development and stimulation during that period is essential for children to be ready to learn when they get to kindergarten. We want all our associates’ children to be able to thrive, and we believe this benefit is critical to that mission.”

For Contec, headquartered in Spartanburg since 1988, this initiative is more than just a benefit—it’s a reflection of the company’s values. By addressing a pressing issue like Child Care, Contec is not only enhancing the well-being of its associates and their families but also reinforcing its role as a community leader. This forward-thinking investment demonstrates the same commitment to quality and care that has made Contec a trusted name in contamination control, now extending that dedication to its most important asset: its people.

About Contec, Inc.

Contec, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of contamination control products for mission-critical cleaning environments. Since 1988, Contec has delivered solutions for cleanrooms, compounding operations, manufacturing lines, healthcare facilities, and more. Headquartered in Spartanburg, SC, the company is committed to quality, innovation, and a customer-first approach that helps partners succeed where #cleancountsmost. Learn more at contecinc.com and on LinkedIn.

About TOOTRiS

TOOTRiS is the nation’s largest, most comprehensive Child Care network, with over 230,000 providers, making access to care convenient, affordable, and on-demand. TOOTRiS is reinventing the Child Care industry as the first and only technology that unites all the key stakeholders – parents, providers, employers, agencies – into a single platform enabling them to connect and transact in real-time. This enables employers to provide fully managed Child Care Benefits, giving their workforce the flexibility and family support they need, while organizations seek to increase productivity and ROI. Through TOOTRiS, parents and providers directly connect, empowering working parents to quickly find and secure quality Child Care while allowing providers to unlock their potential and fully monetize their program.

