HYDGEN and Halward Join Forces to Accelerate Industrial-Scale Green Hydrogen Deployments

Signing of MoU at HYDGEN Innovation Day

MANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a strategic move to deliver fully integrated green hydrogen solutions, HYDGEN , a fast-growing electrolyzer technology company, has partnered with Halward , an expert in industrial Balance of Plant (BoP) systems, to streamline hydrogen production system deployment across industries.This collaboration will allow HYDGEN to offer turnkey hydrogen production systems that combine its high-efficiency AEM and PEM electrolyzer stacks with Halward’s robust BoP engineering, manufacturing, and field integration expertise. Together, the companies aim to simplify on-site hydrogen generation for industries like steel, cement, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and semiconductors—helping reduce emissions and dependency on conventional fuel supply chains.“Our mission is to make green hydrogen easy to adopt and scale,” said Dr. M Krishna Kumar, Chief Operating Officer at HYDGEN. “With Halward’s deep understanding of industrial systems and their ability to deliver fast, high-quality BoP solutions, we can now offer clients a complete hydrogen production package—from stack to site.”Under the partnership:- Halward will lead the design, manufacturing, and integration of all non-electrolyzer systems—such as gas handling, cooling, water treatment, and control systems—needed to support HYDGEN’s electrolyzers in the field.- The two companies will collaborate on project deployment, including system commissioning and post-installation support, ensuring seamless integration into customer operations.- Both teams will co-develop optimized BoP configurations, tuned to different industrial use cases and operating environments.“We see this as more than a supply partnership—it’s an engineering collaboration,” said Ashish Warde, Managing Director at Halward. “We’re excited to work closely with HYDGEN’s product and deployment teams to deliver plug-and-play hydrogen systems that industries can adopt with confidence.”The partnership was formalized during HYDGEN’s Innovation Day in Mangalore, where the company showcased its latest modular electrolyzer units and its growing ecosystem of collaborators. As HYDGEN ramps up production capacity and expands its market reach, Halward’s role as a preferred BoP integrator is expected to play a key role in scaling deployments across India and neighboring regions.The collaboration comes at a pivotal moment for India’s green hydrogen movement. With strong policy tailwinds and rising industrial demand for clean alternatives, there’s a growing need for integrated systems that can be deployed quickly and reliably, without requiring end-users to navigate the complexities of hydrogen technology.“Industrial customers don’t want to piece together systems from different suppliers—they want reliable, integrated solutions,” added Dr. Kumar. “This partnership helps us deliver just that.”The teams are already working on their first joint deployments, with further announcements expected in the coming months.About HYDGENHYDGEN is a leading developer of anion exchange membrane (AEM) electrolyzers, designed to enable affordable, decentralized green hydrogen production. Their advanced systems offer unmatched efficiency and operational flexibility, a compact footprint, and reduced supply chain risk by avoiding the use of rare earth metals. By eliminating reliance on centralized supply chains, HYDGEN’s technology makes clean hydrogen accessible and scalable for industries of all sizes.

